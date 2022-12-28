ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers

By Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDGqt_0jwFH5dY00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country — without their luggage or medication.

December started off as a dream vacation for Ashley Kramer and her dad.

“My dad and I, who is a stroke patient, who also suffers from dementia, decided to take a once in a lifetime trip. We left on December 12th. We went to Disney World for six days, had a great time,” said Kramer.

They went on to enjoy a 9-day Caribbean cruise but when they started to return home Monday from Miami, things took a turn as they found their St. Louis connection would now be their stopping point with Southwest Airlines.

Oregon, Washington among states raising their minimum wages in 2023

“We weren’t supposed to get off the plane and then we were told ‘sorry, this is as far as you’re going,’” said Kramer. “We waited four and a half hours to re-book our flight and we can’t get home until at least December 31st.”

After hours at the airport, they worried about the risk of respiratory illnesses spreading to her immuno-compromised dad, so they went to a hotel. But left with no luggage and no idea where it is, they’re without the medications her dad relies on, who is already feeling unwell.

Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather

“The Salem VA has been helping us the best they can. They’re going to try to overnight us some medication. Hoping it gets here tomorrow,” said Kramer.

Kramer says all rental cars were sold out and potential flights through other airlines were selling for thousands of dollars for main cabin, out of their budget. For now, they’re paying out-of-pocket for a hotel, food and transportation.

“They eventually told us they will reimburse our costs but if you don’t have the funds available, people are living in the airport,” said Kramer.

Close to three dozen Southwest flights set to arrive or take off from Portland International Airport on Tuesday were canceled and around the same number were canceled Monday. Southwest Airlines released a video statement Tuesday evening, calling the wide-scale disruptions “unacceptable” and encouraged customers to explore “self-service options.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A woman has been arraigned after pushing a three-year-old child onto MAX tracks in NE Portland Wednesday. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday evening a mother and her child were waiting for the MAX train when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, allegedly shoved the child off of the platform and onto the MAX train tracks without provocation.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy