Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Mt. Clemens business owner finds store submerged in water, merchandise destroyed
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Mt. Clemens store owner went to his shop to feed his cat, he discovered a mess that destroyed his merchandise and the building. "We got here around noon on Christmas Day to feed our cat Luci and gone, like the whole place was raining water down in here," Lyle Kramp said.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: At La Pinata, everything is made from scratch
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Luis Herrera, owner of the La Piñata in Oshtemo Township, prides himself on providing a true experience in Mexican cuisine. “It’s not like Tex-Mex,” Herrera said. “It’s authentic Mexican food.”. And Herrera would know. Born in Mexico, he first honed his...
WTVR-TV
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
Is it safe to feed birds this winter? DNR says yes, with these precautions
For people who enjoy backyard birds, there’s no joy quite like looking outside on a winter’s day to see their bird feeders bustling with Northern cardinals, blue jays, black-capped chickadees and other feathered friends. But there’s still concern about whether encouraging birds to congregate can unintentionally contribute to...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
ebw.tv
Dr. Rafia Khalil – Michigan Rheumatology
Why am I having joint pain? Dr. Rafia Khalil is the area’s only Rheumatologist. She explains how her specialty helps relieve patients here in St. Clair County as well as patients across the state. [Spotlight sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield family loses pets after fire destroys home
A dog, cat, and bird were killed in a Chesterfield Township house fire this week. Now, the family is trying to piece their lives back together after the blaze that destroyed their home.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
clarkstonnews.com
Familiar face calling it a career
Patricia Douglas started working for Clarkston Community Schools in 1991 to be on the same schedule as her three children who were attending Andersonville Elementary. Now some 31 years later, Douglas retired earlier this month after spending the last 23 years as Independence Elementary’s secretary. “My reason for seeking...
michiganradio.org
You got a new present? Here's how you recycle your old electronic gear
The holidays might mean new electronics in your house. Maybe the old stuff ends up in a closet or your garage with all the other old monitors, hard drives, and cell phones. But, that electronic waste can be recycled. There are valuable materials in some of that gear. “And the...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
fox2detroit.com
Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store
A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
mhlas.com
Cereset Clarkston Grand Opening
What do memory issues, brain fog, anxiety and even trouble sleeping all have in common? Cereset may be a remedy for all of them, and this wellness technology is now available in the metro Detroit area. Carrie Weidenbach owns Cereset Clarkston and will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. She will run a $100 off special the week of the grand opening, January 23 through January 27. After Cereset, a balanced brain can overcome worry and anxiety, restore hope and happiness, release stuck stress patterns, enhance learning and memory and support restful sleep.
The Oakland Press
Fire seriously damages Milford residence
A Christmas Eve house fire displaced a family, according to Milford Fire Chief Thomas Moore. He said firefighters were called to 550 Heritage Drive in the Village of Milford just after 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. No one was hurt, he said, adding that the home is not...
Comments / 0