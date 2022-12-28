ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair

DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Dr. Rafia Khalil – Michigan Rheumatology

Why am I having joint pain? Dr. Rafia Khalil is the area’s only Rheumatologist. She explains how her specialty helps relieve patients here in St. Clair County as well as patients across the state. [Spotlight sponsored by Northstar Bank]
Familiar face calling it a career

Patricia Douglas started working for Clarkston Community Schools in 1991 to be on the same schedule as her three children who were attending Andersonville Elementary. Now some 31 years later, Douglas retired earlier this month after spending the last 23 years as Independence Elementary’s secretary. “My reason for seeking...
Pipe bursts, destroying merchandise at Mt. Clemens store

A broken pipe led to flooding that destroyed mostly all of the merchandise at Alleycat Metaphysical Supplies in Mt. Clemens. The repairs are expected to be extensive and will include taking down the entire ceiling and redoing woodwork.
Cereset Clarkston Grand Opening

What do memory issues, brain fog, anxiety and even trouble sleeping all have in common? Cereset may be a remedy for all of them, and this wellness technology is now available in the metro Detroit area. Carrie Weidenbach owns Cereset Clarkston and will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. She will run a $100 off special the week of the grand opening, January 23 through January 27. After Cereset, a balanced brain can overcome worry and anxiety, restore hope and happiness, release stuck stress patterns, enhance learning and memory and support restful sleep.
Fire seriously damages Milford residence

A Christmas Eve house fire displaced a family, according to Milford Fire Chief Thomas Moore. He said firefighters were called to 550 Heritage Drive in the Village of Milford just after 1 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. No one was hurt, he said, adding that the home is not...
