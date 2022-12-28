Rebels' Wright secures football futures at D1 level

Even with schools canceled on Dec. 21 due to a snowstorm blistering through the Twin Cities, local athletes still signed their letter of intent to make their college choices official.

Champlin Park offensive and defensive lineman Magnus Wright - Northern Iowa

The standout lineman played both offensive and defensive line for the Rebels and will continue his football career at Northern Iowa on the defensive side. The Panthers are a Division I school, competing at the FCS level (football championship subdivision) in the Missouri Valley Conference. He was originally committed to Minnesota State, Mankato before decommiting in November.

Wright had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season. He was selected to the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, representing the North team.