ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Rebels' Wright secures football futures at D1 level

By By Race Archibald
Press & News
Press & News
 2 days ago

Even with schools canceled on Dec. 21 due to a snowstorm blistering through the Twin Cities, local athletes still signed their letter of intent to make their college choices official.

Champlin Park offensive and defensive lineman Magnus Wright - Northern Iowa

The standout lineman played both offensive and defensive line for the Rebels and will continue his football career at Northern Iowa on the defensive side. The Panthers are a Division I school, competing at the FCS level (football championship subdivision) in the Missouri Valley Conference. He was originally committed to Minnesota State, Mankato before decommiting in November.

Wright had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season. He was selected to the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, representing the North team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe

The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
MARENGO, IA
KIMT

Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications

The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
MASON CITY, IA
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
375
Followers
715
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy