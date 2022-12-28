Area students sign to University of Minnesota Gopher Football

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers announced 33 signings Dec. 21, welcoming a host of talented freshmen ahead of the 2023 season, including recruits from Osseo and Maple Grove high schools.

Among the U of M’s in-state signees were Osseo’s Jerome Williams and Maple Grove’s Jackson Powers and Sam Peters.

Williams, an offensive lineman that committed to the University of Minnesota in early 2022, was not focused on football when he began his education at Osseo Senior High. Instead, Williams was focused on basketball, which he continued to play as an Oriole entering his senior season.

Earlier this year, Williams told the Osseo-Maple Grove Press that his football journey took him by surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting to be this good when I started,” Williams said. “I didn’t see any potential in me. But my coaches did.

Williams will be joined on the Gophers by two talented players from the Crimson. Powers, a defensive end, will bring the menacing presence he showed during an impressive thirteen-game season that in the Class 6A state championship. Powers made 48 tackles and caught four interceptions this season, including a game-changing pick against Lakeville South in the state semifinal.

Powers won’t be the only reigning Class 6A champion coming to the U of M. Peters, a tight end, also signed to Gopher football after impressive showings against the likes of Osseo and Totino-Grace this season. Both games resulted in 45-7 wins for Maple Grove. Peters was a key piece for special teams early in the year for Maple Grove, helping build an undefeated season.