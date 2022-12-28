Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma-FSU Cheez-It Bowl: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their picks for Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl showdown between the Sooners and the Seminoles.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Florida State Postgame Interview
Watch as Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes met with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
FSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
No. 13 Florida State faces Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the meeting between the Seminoles (9-3) and the Sooners (6-6): Television: ESPN. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Bob...
Career performance from 'Bird Man' aids Florida State in comeback victory
Johnny Wilson saved his best for last against the Sooners after a breakout 2022 campaign.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Cheez-It Bowl: OU-Florida State: Live game thread
The Sooners have a chance to stave off their first losing season since 1998 if they can defeat the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl tonight. That would keep them as the only Power Five program without more L's than W's in a campaign in the new millennium, and push forward their recent momentum in the process.
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
The No. 11 Clemson Tigers (11-2) and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) meet Friday in Miami for the Capital One Orange Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Clemson vs. Tennessee, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Florida State reveals new renderings for football-only facility and locker room
The facility is supposed to be completed in 18-24 months.
West Virginia Opens Big 12 Conference Slate vs. Kansas State
The Mountaineers will begin the first of a two-game road trip at Kansas State
247Sports
FSU uniform combination announced in Cheez-It Bowl: Classic Garnet and Gold in season finale
Florida State is going with its classic home uniforms for its season finale against Oklahoma on Thursday. The Seminoles are wearing garnet jerseys and gold pants with gold helmets when they face the Sooners at 5:30 p.m. FSU announced the uniform combination this afternoon. This marks the fifth time this...
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M roll past Prairie View AM
Tyrece Radford scored 20 points and Wade Taylor IV added 17 to help Texas A&M roll to an 86-66 victory
Look: South Carolina Trolls Clemson, Tennessee Before Orange Bowl
With the Orange Bowl set for tonight, South Carolina has decided to troll both Clemson and Tennessee. Earlier this afternoon, a plane carrying the following message arrived at the sight of the Orange Bowl: "Enjoy your bowl game - Gamecocks." Check it out:. This was the perfect way to troll...
Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Evaluating the recruiting situations for Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF.
