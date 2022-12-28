Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Zion Williamson's Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Next Few Weeks Will Determine Jazz's Maneuvers at Trade Deadline
Will the Utah Jazz be sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Timberwolves way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Minnesota Timberwolves are not in a very good spot right now. They are presently ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record. They are currently behind the Golden State Warriors for the last play-in berth. The Timberwolves have also lost their last three games as of this writing. Suffice it to say that this team has played well below expectations, especially after they added Rudy Gobert to the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. There are several issues with this team right now, like rebounding, turnovers, and three-point shooting. Will they address these issues by making a move by the trade deadline? We’ll see. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Timberwolves.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
NFL Draft Profile: TaZhawn Henry, Running Back, Houston Cougars
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Houston RB TaZhawn Henry
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-13) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pelicans prediction and pick. Philadelphia most recently their eight-game winning streak snapped but they still sit in fifth place in the...
