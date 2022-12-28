The Minnesota Timberwolves are not in a very good spot right now. They are presently ranked 11th in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record. They are currently behind the Golden State Warriors for the last play-in berth. The Timberwolves have also lost their last three games as of this writing. Suffice it to say that this team has played well below expectations, especially after they added Rudy Gobert to the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. There are several issues with this team right now, like rebounding, turnovers, and three-point shooting. Will they address these issues by making a move by the trade deadline? We’ll see. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Timberwolves.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO