ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, WA

Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region

By Noah Corrin, NonStop Local Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees

SPOKANE, Wash. - A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported no...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSU releases statement on arrest of doctorate student in connection to Moscow murders

PULLMAN, Wash. - On Friday, 28-year-old Washington State University (WSU) graduate student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November. According to WSU, Kohberger completed his first semester as a doctorate student in the school's criminal justice program earlier this...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

28-year-old suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho. - Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in connection to the murders of the four University of Idaho (UI) students, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and now awaits extradition to Idaho without bond. According...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Extradition hearing set for University of Idaho murder suspect on Jan. 3

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in connection to the University of Idaho murders, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Public Information Officer Myles Snyder confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. Snyder said PSP assisted the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and FBI in making...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims

MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Here's what we know about suspect Bryan Kohberger

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - We're beginning to learn more about the suspected killer of the four University of Idaho students in November. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Here's what we know:. Kohberger is from Pennsylvania. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Xana Kernodle's family makes $10,000 match donation to memorial endowment

MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a memorial endowment was created to honor Xana Kernodle's life and legacy, her family has made a $10,000 match donation. Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed on Nov. 13 near the University of Idaho campus. More than six weeks into the investigation, the Moscow Police Department has not identified a suspect in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80

MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
MISSOULA, MT
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy