Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region

KHQ Right Now
Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees
SPOKANE, Wash. - A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported no...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane garbage truck rolls on its side, driver suffers minor injuries
A City of Spokane garbage truck rolled over in north Spokane on Thursday. The driver suffered minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
KHQ Right Now
Company to start cleaning King Road residence before it's released to property management
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a third-party company, Team Idaho Property Management Services, will work to clean the King Road residence before it's released to the property manager. The process is set to start on Dec. 30. Remediation includes removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances...
KHQ Right Now
28-year-old Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho. - Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his paren…
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
KHQ Right Now
WSU releases statement on arrest of doctorate student in connection to Moscow murders
PULLMAN, Wash. - On Friday, 28-year-old Washington State University (WSU) graduate student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection to the four University of Idaho students who were murdered in November. According to WSU, Kohberger completed his first semester as a doctorate student in the school's criminal justice program earlier this...
KHQ Right Now
'Extraordinarily loved students': Gov. Brad Little releases statement on arrest of murder suspect
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little has released a statement following the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students:. “The arrest in the murders of four bright, promising, and extraordinarily loved students at the University of Idaho is extremely welcome news....
KHQ Right Now
28-year-old suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho. - Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in connection to the murders of the four University of Idaho (UI) students, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and now awaits extradition to Idaho without bond. According...
KHQ Right Now
Extradition hearing set for University of Idaho murder suspect on Jan. 3
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in connection to the University of Idaho murders, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Public Information Officer Myles Snyder confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. Snyder said PSP assisted the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and FBI in making...
KHQ Right Now
'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania. The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in...
KHQ Right Now
Search warrant served on Bryan Kohberger's apartment on WSU campus
Federal and local authorities are searching what's believed to be Kohberger's apartment in Pullman. Law enforcement is also searching what was his office on campus.
KHQ Right Now
$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims
MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department holds news conference on arrest of murders suspect
The Moscow Police Department held a news conference on the arrest of a man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on the morning of Dec. 30.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys bounce back; Chloe DeHaro scores 46 points in West Valley girls win
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 51, Bellarmine Prep 45: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Henry Sandberg added 14 and the No. 5 Bullpups (7-1) downed the host Lions (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma. G-Prep led by...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Here's what we know about suspect Bryan Kohberger
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - We're beginning to learn more about the suspected killer of the four University of Idaho students in November. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Here's what we know:. Kohberger is from Pennsylvania. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in...
KHQ Right Now
Search warrant says argument at a birthday party led to deadly shooting in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - An argument at a birthday party sparked a deadly shooting in north Spokane, according to a search warrant filed in the Spokane County District Court. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on east Wedgwood Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 18. According to a search warrant approved on the day of the shooting, 22-year-old Tavius Cooley was shot and killed by a teenage boy, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Katelynn Lair was shot and injured.
KHQ Right Now
Xana Kernodle's family makes $10,000 match donation to memorial endowment
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a memorial endowment was created to honor Xana Kernodle's life and legacy, her family has made a $10,000 match donation. Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed on Nov. 13 near the University of Idaho campus. More than six weeks into the investigation, the Moscow Police Department has not identified a suspect in the case.
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington starts Big Sky play with win at Montana 87-80
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington opened Big Sky Conference play with an 87-80 victory over Montana in Missoula on Thursday night. Senior Angelo Allegri hit 6 of 12 shots to lead Eastern (7-7 overall) with 19 points. Eagles sophomore Dane Erikstrup added 17 points off the bench – largely thanks to a 9-of-10 night from the free-throw line.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
