WWD

11 New Shows to Watch in January 2023

Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure.  Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for...
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
Looper

CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8

Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
ComicBook

Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC

NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Looper

Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled

With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Variety

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast

Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
Looper

Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
Looper

Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons

There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
Looper

Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script

Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Looper

The Office's Rainn Wilson Has A Very Strong Opinion On The British Version Of The Show

The fact that "The Office" persists as one of the most relevant TV shows long after its finale is a testament to its legacy as one of the formative sitcoms of the early 2000s. As recently as 2020, Nielsen data asserted that it was the most streamed TV program of the year (per Variety). NBC's "The Office" is so popular that it's likely some casual fans don't even realize the show is a remake.
The Independent

The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years

Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
Looper

Looper

