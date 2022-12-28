Read full article on original website
Biggest New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2023
From "Succession" to "Yellowjackets" there are many returning shows in 2023, not to mention new series like "The Last of Us" and "Echo" premiering.
11 New Shows to Watch in January 2023
Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure. Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan ‘Almost Started Crying’ After Seeing a Photo of Her Directing
Bridget Moynahan made her directorial debut this past season on 'Blue Bloods' and she said she 'almost started crying' after seeing a behind-the-scenes photo of her directing.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think This 1 Scene Was Taylor Sheridan Taking a Dig at ‘Sons of Anarchy’
Considering Taylor Sheridan's history with ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ some fans wondered if the creator was taking a dig at his former series during a scene in season 3 of ‘Yellowstone.’
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
Why Renée Royce From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Everyone remembers the lovely Renée Royce from the early seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire." One of the first significant flames for the fan-favorite lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the well-accomplished beauty had a short and somewhat bittersweet storyline. Royce and Severide had a cute meet-cute after Royce's car almost caught fire, and Severide rescued her; while he was initially reluctant to begin a relationship, he eventually let his guard down.
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Where to Watch ‘That ’70s Show’ Before Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Arrives on Netflix
'That '70s Show' isn't on Netflix anymore, even though the spinoff 'That '90s Show' is a Netflix Original Series. So where can you watch it?
The Office's Rainn Wilson Has A Very Strong Opinion On The British Version Of The Show
The fact that "The Office" persists as one of the most relevant TV shows long after its finale is a testament to its legacy as one of the formative sitcoms of the early 2000s. As recently as 2020, Nielsen data asserted that it was the most streamed TV program of the year (per Variety). NBC's "The Office" is so popular that it's likely some casual fans don't even realize the show is a remake.
John Krasinski Was A Little Shocked By Reed Richards' End In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Exclusive
For some time running, when Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were asked who would make an ideal casting for Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, the most widely tagged actor was clear: John Krasinski. Of course, it's a fan cast he vehemently denied over years of being asked if Kevin Feige had at any point given him Marvel's call to action.
The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years
Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
