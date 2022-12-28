Read full article on original website
Related
Nafessa Williams Speaks To ‘Careful’ Way Whitney Houston And Robyn Crawford’s Queer Relationship Is Depicted In I Wanna Dance With Somebody
I Wanna Dance With Somebody shows Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's relationship over the years.
I Wanna Dance with Somebody review: The first authorised biopic turns Whitney Houston into a product
When Whitney Houston died in 2012, in a drug-related accidental drowning at age 48, the search for an explanation took on a desperate edge. Tell-all memoirs were published by her inner circle. Documentaries – 2017’s Whitney: Can I Be Me and 2018’s Whitney among them – functioned more like space probes. A Lifetime series directed by Houston’s Waiting to Exhale co-star, Angela Bassett, came across as earnest but slight. Most of these positioned Houston as an Icarus plummeting back down to Earth, with an outsized focus on her latter years of addiction, her fading vocal range, and her...
Daily Beast
Whitney Houston Deserves So Much Better Than ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. The worst part of I Wanna Dance Somebody is how it makes you feel as it...
The Whitney Houston Scene That Took Naomi Ackie Eight Months To Prepare For
CinemaBlend spoke to Naomi Ackie about recreating one Whitney Houston performance for the biopic.
Gerald Sullivan (‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ production designer): It’s ‘like contemporary archaeology’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“We all know about her and her trials and travails, but she was a really down-to-earth person who got overwhelmed with the struggle of fame,” says Gerald Sullivan while talking about late music legend Whitney Houston. Sullivan is the production designer for her biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” starring Naomi Ackie and directed by Kasi Lemmons. Watch our video interview above. SEE Naomi Ackie (‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’) on becoming Whitney Houston: It ‘feels like you’re playing a superhuman’ [Exclusive Video Interview] “That’s sort of like contemporary archaeology,” he explains while discussing his re-creation of the iconic “How Will...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Madame Noire
Debbie Allen Says It’s ‘Still Hard To Talk’ About The Loss Of Singer Irene Cara
Legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen is still in shock about the “painful” loss of Irene Cara. On Nov. 26, the 63-year-old actress and singer passed away in her Florida home. “I’ve known her since she was 12 in New York,” Allen said. “She played Carnegie Hall when...
'Ain't No Mo'': Lee Daniels and Gabrielle Union Attend Broadway Show on Opening Night (Photos)
The highly anticipated comedy — written by Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history — had its opening night at the Belasco Theater last week The wait for Ain't No Mo' is no more. The highly anticipated show officially opened on Broadway last Thursday at the Belasco Theater. From the pen of 27-year-old Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest American playwright in Broadway's centuries-long history — comes this highly anticipated dark comedy, which turns racist taunt "go back to Africa" on its head with surprising and...
John David Washington reveals best piece of acting advice he received from father Denzel Washington
John David Washington has revealed the best piece of acting advice he has received from his father Denzel Washington.The Tenet star and former professional American football player is the son of Oscar-winner Denzel and musician Pauletta Washington.Washington, 38, has starred in films including Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 action-thriller Tenet.He also appeared in HBO’s comedy series Ballers, and acted opposite Zendaya in Sam Levinson’s Netflix film Malcolm & Marie (2021).Washington appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (6 December) to speak about...
Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson with Birthday Cake Onstage at Broadway's The Piano Lesson
The Pulp Fiction actor celebrated his 74th birthday starring in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Samuel L. Jackson spent his 74th birthday on Broadway. The Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee is starring in the Main Stem revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where he was surprised with a cake by Rev. Al Sharpton during the show's curtain call. Sharpton is among a handful of celebrity guests to visit the Ethel Barrymore to see Samuel and the cast in the show. In recent days, The...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
goldderby.com
Gerald Sullivan interview: ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ production designer
“We all know about her and her trials and travails, but she was a really down-to-earth person who got overwhelmed with the struggle of fame,” says Gerald Sullivan while talking about late music legend Whitney Houston. Sullivan is the production designer for her biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” starring Naomi Ackie and directed by Kasi Lemmons. Watch our video interview above.
‘White Noise,’ Kennedy Center Honors & more: The week’s best movies and TV shows
This week’s new entertainment releases include a streaming concert from 21 Savage, a Netflix film starring Adam Driver made from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” and a movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies featuring the martini-swilling detectives Nick and Nora Charles from “The Thin Man.” CBS will air the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which this year recognized actor George Clooney, the band U2, singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant and composer Tania León. And the long-running, feel-good British series “Call the Midwife” will premiere its annual Christmas-themed episode on Sunday on PBS.
Angela Lansbury Honored In The New ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
One of Angela Lansbury’s most beloved roles was voicing Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated feature Beauty and the Beast. The film got its own live TV musical adaptation this month and it made sure to pay tribute to Angela, who passed away this year at the age of 96.
Comments / 0