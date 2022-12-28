ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Laws To Take Effect For California DMV

Several new laws are expected to take effect beginning in the 2023 new year for the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).  Laws listed below are set to take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023.  Online Driver’s License Renewal for Californians 70 and Older Ends December 31 (AB 174, Committee on Budget) California law will again ...
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you

New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect

SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
California Minimum Wage To Go Up In 2023

The California state minimum wage is set to increase next week, one of 27 states set to increase base pay rates in 2023. Starting next Sunday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in California is set to increase to $15.50, the highest of any state in the union. The increase would affect businesses within the limits ...
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.  An amended complaint filed by […]
January 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar

December 29, 2022 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
Search ends for California man who went missing while swimming Christmas Day at ‘Anini Beach

The multi-agency search for a California man who went missing on Christmas Day while swimming in waters off Kaua‘i has ended. The Kaua‘i Police Department reported the search for 56-year-old Prakash Shroff was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a four-day effort by land, air and sea to find him. Shroff is being reported as Kaua‘i’s 12 drowning in 2022.
California's minimum wage goes up starting January 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lots of changes happen when the calendar rolls over, and one of the biggest in California is going to be the minimum wage hike. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. The last time the minimum wage in California was close to that was 2007, when the state minimum wage was $7.50. In the years since, California's minimum wage has been increased, becoming $10.00 an hour in 2016, and as of 2022, $14.00 an hour. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will be raised again to $15.50 per hour.
