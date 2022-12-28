ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida Weekly

26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park

Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress

It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

There are a number of ways to help the students of Immokalee

There are many popular sayings about the important role that numbers play in our lives. Some are positive: “as easy as one-two-three.” Some are whimsical: “it takes two to tango.” And some are celebratory: “three cheers!”. But most importantly, numbers don’t lie. In Immokalee,...
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities

A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office

Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 12.30 – 1.6

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week from December 30, 2022, to January 6, 2023!. Annual Sarasota New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop Party. 1 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. The big New Year’s Eve party in...
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
NAPLES, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

