Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
Lee County offering “Do What’s Right” program for pets lost during holidays
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the masses of Southwest Florida will be out and about celebrating the beginning of a new year. However, for many pets the celebrations can turn to chaos. Every year, pets are scared and can run off due to fireworks or other loud celebrations....
WINKNEWS.com
Construction begins at Habitat for Humanity Kaicasa subdivision in Collier County
One of the largest affordable communities built by Habitat for Humanity is in Southwest Florida. After many years in development, construction at the long-anticipated Habitat Collier subdivision of Kaicasa is officially underway. The neighborhood had its first wall-raising. The home will soon be occupied by a family. Volunteers, staff and...
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Florida Weekly
There are a number of ways to help the students of Immokalee
There are many popular sayings about the important role that numbers play in our lives. Some are positive: “as easy as one-two-three.” Some are whimsical: “it takes two to tango.” And some are celebratory: “three cheers!”. But most importantly, numbers don’t lie. In Immokalee,...
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
WINKNEWS.com
360 families fed during St. Matthews House final food distribution of 2022
At St. Matthew’s House, families in need are lining up for hours for their final food distribution of the year. Tuesday morning’s food distribution at Naples Alliance Church was supposed to begin at 10:30 a.m. But since people started lining up at 7 a.m., St. Matthews also began...
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach man helps reunite people with property lost in Ian
A Fort Myers Beach man is on a mission to help people in Southwest Florida find belongings and boats lost in Hurricane Ian. Benjamin Taber has been going into the mangroves to get any salvageable valuables he can off boats. What often looks like trash is his treasure. “There’s a...
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
Florida Weekly
Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities
A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
Lee County to open sites for stray pets
Lee County Domestic Animal Services staff will be at off-site locations available for residents to bring stray animals to be scanned for microchips for the “Do What’s Right – Reunite” initiative.
floridaweekly.com
Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office
Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
WPTV
Florida firefighters remove snake from motorist's truck engine compartment
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all heard of snakes on a plane. Well, some Florida firefighters in Fort Myers found a snake in a truck. On Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were returning to the fire station when a motorist flagged them down.
What’s On Suncoast? 12.30 – 1.6
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week from December 30, 2022, to January 6, 2023!. Annual Sarasota New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop Party. 1 N Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. The big New Year’s Eve party in...
WINKNEWS.com
Billy Fuccillo’s former Cape Coral, Port Charlotte Kia dealerships sell to Morgan Automotive Group
The late Billy Fuccillo would have had one word for this real estate deal, and it would have been “huge.”. Kia of Cape Coral, which Fuccillo owned from December 2010 until before his death at age 65 in June 2021, changed hands again. Morgan Automotive Group paid $14.5 million...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
Habitat for Humanity begins construction on affordable housing community
Kaicasa will be the largest affordable housing community they’ve built nationwide. The development will be built on 100 acres and will be home to 281 homeowners once it is completed.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0