Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom
“I only hope that others won’t go through what we have had to suffer because of kratom,” the man’s widow told McClatchy News
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Toddler Overdosed After Finding Fentanyl At California Park, Father Claims
A toddler is recovering in the hospital after nearly dying from a fentanyl overdose at a park in California. The boy's father, Ivan Matkovic, posted about the disturbing incident on the social media app Nextdoor. He said that his ten-month-old son was at Moscone Park in San Francisco with his nanny when the boy began acting sluggish and started turning blue.
Call center employee reveals what they do after putting callers on hold
A woman has posted a video about what call center agents actually do when they put their callers on hold. Ellena Walker, a call center worker, has posted a video of her showing what really happens behind the scenes when they put callers on hold. Her video gathered over 215,000 views and several comments since posting. In her video, she also revealed why she puts her callers on hold for so long.
Mother speaks out after son dies from fentanyl poisoning
(WETM) – Around this time of year, most parents are wrapping up their Christmas shopping or coordinating holiday travel plans, but for Tammy Plakstis, things look a little different. December 15th, 2022, marks two years since her son died from fentanyl poisoning. The night before this nightmare began, her and her son, Dylan, shared quality […]
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter
It was been 30 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off at her school bus stop. NBC News Valerie Castro reports on how Madalina’s mother and step-father have now been charged with failing to report her disappearance for weeks. Dec. 22, 2022.
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home
(CNN) -- Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
Iowa police say couple drowned newborn in bathtub, remains haven't been found
Iowa police are alleging that a couple drowned their newborn child in their apartment's bathtub shortly after the baby was born in November.
'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
Woman finds biological siblings after 60 years in shocking discovery
A Gold Coast woman met her biological siblings by connecting with her birth mother and father after 60 years. Late Suzie (left) and Suzy Fraser (right);Photo byFacebook. Suzy Fraser from Australia connected with her biological mother first after testing her DNA. Through her birth mother, Suzy learned of her biological father and tracked him through the MyHeritage app. She was surprised to know that she had three siblings in the UK on her father’s side.
