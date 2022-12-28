Wages go up, costs on business go up, business raises their prices, consumers pay higher costs, apt owner raises his fees to cover costs, then state/city gets more of that raise, through higher taxes. But mentally, they got a raise
When a hamburger, fries and a drink for 2 is almost $25 bucks , after the increase it will be around 30 bucks. Then they’ll being crying it’s still not enough and want more. Help is on the way when AI will being filling their jobs.
Little do they all know, they plan to replace them with robots. Robots don’t require a every 2 week paycheck, medical insurance, 401k ect.
Related
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
One-time $400 relief check going out to Americans now – see who will get the money from $10million pot before Christmas
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 tax rebate check will be sent out in just 12 days
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
SNAP Restaurant Meals Program: What It Is and How Can Seniors Sign Up?
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Americans set to receive $500 relief payments for 18 months from $5million pot – see if you qualify for the cash
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 105