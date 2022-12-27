Westborough, MA – American Energy Management (AEM) announced that Ryan O’Connell has joined the team as a senior sales executive. He will be bringing over 15 years of experience as a licensed HVAC professional and building systems’ automation specialist to the AEM group. His strength is working with owners, developers, engineers, and contractors to find effective “smart” solutions meeting customers’ needs, according to the firm’s representatives.

