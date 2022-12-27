ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donation of $10,000 Supports Students in Boston

Boston – City Kids, a youth education nonprofit founded by City Realty Group, has donated $10,000 to West End House, a youth development agency in the Allston-Brighton community. The donation will be used to further the success of the Boston students spending time at West End House and support the organization’s high-impact programs that ensure young people are succeeding academically, exploring the arts, developing career readiness skills, and adopting healthy lifestyles.
AEM Hires New Sales Executive

Westborough, MA – American Energy Management (AEM) announced that Ryan O’Connell has joined the team as a senior sales executive. He will be bringing over 15 years of experience as a licensed HVAC professional and building systems’ automation specialist to the AEM group. His strength is working with owners, developers, engineers, and contractors to find effective “smart” solutions meeting customers’ needs, according to the firm’s representatives.
