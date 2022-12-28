ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

College football bowl schedule, picks today: How to watch, stream the games

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7DqL_0jwFDeg800

The college football bowl schedule pushes forward in the days after Christmas with four games on TV today, all of which involve Power Five teams in action.

Duke faces off against UCF in the Military Bowl to start things off on Wednesday followed by an intriguing SEC vs. Big 12 matchup featuring a pair of 6-6 teams in the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule, scores for 2022

One of the rare non-ESPN bowl games kicks off in primetime as one-time Pac-12 contender Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix face off against North Carolina and quarterback phenom Drake Maye in the Holiday Bowl.

Another SEC vs. Big 12 bowl gets underway after dark as Ole Miss meets Texas Tech in the Lone Star State for this year's Texas Bowl.

Here's your detailed schedule for the bowl games on TV for Wednesday.

College football bowl schedule today: How to watch, stream the games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vj0lu_0jwFDeg800
College football TV bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
Wed., Dec. 28 | 2 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free )

Point spread: Duke -3.5 (-110 | UCF +3.5 (-118) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 61.5 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Duke -188 | UCF +138

FPI prediction: UCF has the 56.9 percent chance to win the game, compared with Duke at 43.1 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Duke will defeat UCF by an estimated score of 32.7 to 28.1 (Duke -3.5, Under 61)

Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
Wed., Dec. 28 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free )

Point spread: Arkansas -2.5 (-118) | Kansas +2.5 (+110) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 69 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Arkansas -143 | Kansas +110

FPI prediction: Arkansas has the 58.2 percent chance to win the game, compared with underdog Kansas at 41.8 percent to win, according to the index projections.

Score prediction: Arkansas will defeat Kansas 35.0 to 33.8 according to the projections by Team Rankings (Kansas +2.5)

More: Kansas vs. Arkansas picks, predictions for Liberty Bowl

Holiday Bowl
North Carolina vs. Oregon
Wed., Dec. 28 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free )

Point spread: Oregon -13 (-110) | North Carolina +13 (+370) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 75 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Oregon -568 | North Carolina -370

FPI prediction: Oregon has the comfortable 69.5 percent chance to win the game, compared with North Carolina at 30.5 percent, according to the FPI computers.

Score prediction: Team Rankings forecasts that Oregon will defeat North Carolina by a projected score of 43.6 to 30.8

More: North Carolina vs. Oregon picks, predictions for Holiday Bowl

Texas Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech
Wed., Dec. 28 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free )

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (-118) | Texas Tech +3.5 (+138) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 71.5 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Ole Miss -188 | Texas Tech +138

FPI prediction: Ole Miss has the 62.1 percent chance to defeat Texas Tech, which has a 37.9 percent shot to pull off the upset, according to the latest projections.

Score prediction: Ole Miss will beat Texas Tech by a projected score of 37.3 to 33.0 (Ole Miss -3.5, Under 71.5)

More: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech picks, predictions for Texas Bowl

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Makes Decision On Mike Leach Tribute

Texas Tech is set to honor former head coach Mike Leach in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. The Red Raiders will rock a special helmet decal to honor Leach after he passed away at the age of 61 from a massive heart attack. The decal will be a special jolly roger one since he was always known as "the Pirate" in the college football community.
LUBBOCK, TX
thecomeback.com

Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game

Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year's Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: All-Time Bowl Game King

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program in the King of Bowl Games. No other college football program comes close to Alabama’s bowl game history. Twelve current FBS teams had played in bowl games before the Alabama Crimson Tide played in its first, the 1926 Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide shocked the college football world that year, upsetting the heavily favored Washington Huskies. College football has been chasing the Crimson Tide ever since.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy