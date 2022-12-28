ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Finds A Way To Downplay Luka Doncic’s Historic Game

Skip Bayless is an impressive hater. Skip Bayless is arguably a generational hater. It isn’t common for someone to be as much of a hater as Skip is. However, Bayless is a one-of-a-kind individual. Whether or not that is for better or for worse is really up to you to decide. Regardless, it has made Bayless some big bucks.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso on Track for Return From Injury Vs. Pistons

Caruso on track to return from injury absence vs. Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' injury report is crowded for Friday's home matchup with the Detroit Pistons. But there is good news on the top line. Alex Caruso, who has missed the team's last three-and-a-half games...
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Dallas Mavericks Reveal Dirk Nowitzki Fadeaway Statue

Ahead of their Christmas home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks took time to immortalize an NBA legend. Unveiled outside the American Airlines Center is a new 24-foot statue depicting Dirk Nowitzki performing his signature one-legged fadeaway. As the only NBA player in history to spend 21...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
