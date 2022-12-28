Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Chicago Falls to St. Louis, 3-1
The Blackhawks suffered their second on the three-game roadtrip to the Blues. In the first period, the Blues struck first in the game, but the Blackhawks battled back with a power play goal from Patrick Kane to tie things up at 1-1. However, it still wouldn't be enough as the Blues came back into the second period to improve their lead 2-1.
Pittsburgh a playoff long shot entering matchup with Ravens
(AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off — and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes.Not that either team needs extra motivation in this rivalry."There's really not much more to be said — it's Pittsburgh Steelers week," said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. "I think everyone understands what that means around here."The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Gear Up for Heavy Hitting Blues
Chicago looks to have a better start against St. Louis on Thursday night. Tonight, the Blackhawks will face the Blues for the second time this season as they traveled to St. Louis. Coming off a 3-0 loss to Carolina on Tuesday, head coach Luke Richardson noted that the team needs...
NHL
Bergeron scores late, Bruins defeat Devils to extend point streak to 9
Lindholm has 2 assists, Ullmark makes 30 saves for Boston. Patrice Bergeron netted a go-ahead goal in the 3rd and Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in net to propel the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Devils. 04:58 •. Patrice Bergeron broke a third-period tie, and the Boston Bruins...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
NHL
Turnovers Cost Devils - Again - Versus Bruins, 3-1 | GAME STORY
Nico Hischier had the lone goal for New Jersey tonight, as the Devils continue to struggle to score goals. Two turnovers ended up in the back of the New Jersey Devils net tonight against the Bruins, almost like a deja vu. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron took advantage of a Devils...
NHL
Penguins Recall Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Ty Smith and forward Drake Caggiula from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Josh Archibald has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to December 18, and forward Ryan Poehling has been...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Bruins resilience to be tested by Devils
Lightning look for fifth straight home win; Kraken host Flames in Pacific Division clash. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games on Wednesday. Bruins resilience to be tested.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call
But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
NHL
Canes Reassign Drury To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Jack Drury to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Drury, 22, has tallied three points (1g, 2a) in eight AHL games with Chicago...
NHL
Walman hits the 'Griddy' with epic OT goal celebration for Red Wings
Defenseman does viral dance after completing comeback against Penguins. Jake Walman gets a pass from Andrew Copp in front of the net and sends the puck home for a goal, ending the game in overtime at 5-4 00:42 •. Jake Walman put on his dancing skates for an epic overtime...
Comments / 0