CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO