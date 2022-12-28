Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO’s K9 Riddick passes away at 10-years-old
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K9 Riddick on Wednesday. “Riddick was 10-years-old and will be greatly missed by all of us at BCSO. We are grateful for his service,” BCSO said. Riddick was Sergeant Leonard’s partner for eight years. He...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with law enforcement in Chico Monday
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested by Chico Police Monday night following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at the Amanda Place apartment complex. At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, officers with the Chico Police Department were dispatched after multiple 911 calls were received about gun shots being heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way.
actionnewsnow.com
Armed subject arrested after hours-long standoff
CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle following brief pursuit
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police last week after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on December 22, officers with the Paradise Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Clark Road and Shadowbrook Way when they observed a red Honda sedan traveling south on Clark Road above the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Conspiracy, fire in a public place, possession of burglary tools
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 18. Juan Salvador Garcia, 20, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a license...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
Rocklin Police search for alleged bank robber
(KTXL) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rocklin on Tuesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. An officer that spoke with FOX 40 News said that a male suspect entered the US Bank on Sunset Boulevard near Pebble Creek Drive. According to police, the man then gave the […]
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
Rocklin holiday DUI checkpoint results in arrests and citations
(KTXL) — From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, the Rocklin Police Department held a DUI checkpoint where officers encountered more than 1,600 drivers. The checkpoint was located on Pacific Street near Ruhkala Road and officers arrested two drivers for driving under the influence as well as cited seven drivers for driving without a […]
kubaradio.com
Marysville Police Holding DUI Checkpoint Tomorrow Night
(MPD Press Release) – On December 29, the Marysville Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stealing forklift from PG&E equipment yard in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a man into custody last week after he was found operating a forklift that had been reported stolen by Pacific Gas & Electric. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 23, officers with the Paradise Police Department were dispatched to the PG&E satellite equipment yard on Pentz Road for reports of a burglary.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
actionnewsnow.com
Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries
MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
krcrtv.com
Update: 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week has been found
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE: Dec. 27. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, the Juvenile has been located as of Monday at 7:15 p.m. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police...
Comments / 2