Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev’s coach wants next fight at ‘middleweight ... for the belt’
When Alex Pereira beat the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight belt off Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (watch it), you could almost hear the drool dripping out of the mouths of all the 185-pound wrestlers in the division. It doesn’t take a master gameplanner to see where “Poatan’s” weakness lies, if one of these grappling specialists can get booked against the kickboxer-turned UFC champ.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano earns Fight of the Year for epic battle
There is a strong argument to be made that no sporting event can match the excitement of a great boxing match. Like every year, 2022 saw plenty of truly great fights across the sport. From the biggest women's boxing fight in history to an action-filled rematch, there were plenty of...
Boxing Scene
Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens Tops ShoBox Tripleheader on January 20
Two former Trainers of the Year will lead their young and undefeated fighters into the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023 as James “Buddy” McGirt’s promising super middleweight prospect Sean Hemphill faces off against Ronnie Shields-trained prodigy David Stevens in a tripleheader set for Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
MMAmania.com
Sara McMann signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
Sara McMann is getting a change of scenery in 2023. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight title challenger has ended her free agency, signing with Bellator MMA, according to Ariel Helwani. McMann released a statement on Instagram shortly after the news was revealed (embedded above). “Sara McMann,...
Boxing Scene
Estrada On Ioka-Franco: Whoever Wins Is Fine; Would Love To Unify Against Ioka
The final title fight of 2022 will include Juan Francisco Estrada among the most interested observers. Mexico’s Estrada has every intention of scouting the Kazuto Ioka-Joshua Franco WBA/WBO junior bantamweight unification bout, which takes place on December 31 on TBS-Japan from Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The bout takes place four weeks after Estrada regained his WBC 115-pound title while successfully defending the division’s lineal championship following his repeat win over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on December 3 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pittsburgh a playoff long shot entering matchup with Ravens
(AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off — and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes.Not that either team needs extra motivation in this rivalry."There's really not much more to be said — it's Pittsburgh Steelers week," said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. "I think everyone understands what that means around here."The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of...
CBS Sports
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov added to Bellator 290 after Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero gets scrapped
Bellator 290 has swapped out one title fight for another. Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Elben vs. Anatoly Tokov was added to the Feb. 4 card alongside the cancellation of a light heavyweight title tilt between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Nemkov withdrew from...
Sporting News
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
Pro boxing organization announces transgender category
(KRON) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news via his Twitter. He says the program […]
MMAmania.com
‘Annoyed’ Henry Cejudo reveals latest roadblock in UFC title booking against ‘chump’ Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend his bantamweight title against former champion Henry Cejudo at some point in March, but as of this writing, “Funk Master” has yet to sign the contract, leading other top contenders like Sean O’Malley to grow impatient. That’s according to “Triple C.”...
Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov react to their UFC Vegas 67 fight being off: “Nobody’s scared”
Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will no longer be fighting at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14. Neal and Rakhmonov were set to be the co-main event of the card in a very intriguing welterweight scrap as ‘Nomad’ was looking to remain undefeated. However, just two weeks before the fight, it was reported that Neal suffered an injury and was forced out of the contest.
Boxing Scene
Ioka vs. Franco: The Last Dance of 2022
In the US, the substantive boxing year is all but done but that’s only one piece of a global sports scene. Boxing’s year is never really done until Father Time hands off the baton as the clock strikes twelve. New Year’s Eve usually means at least one big card in Japan. 2022 is no different with the last of a flurry of unification clashes set to close the door on this fistic season.
MMAmania.com
UFC President Dana White joins Ari Emanuel on Variety500 list for 2022
Variety recently published its Variety500 list for 2022, naming the 500 most influential business leaders in the global media industry across the last 12 months. Among the names were UFC President Dana White and his boss, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Here’s a snippet of the praise for White, no stranger...
Boxing Scene
Serrano-Cruz, Baumgardner-Mekhaled Undisputed Championship Double Set, Feb. 4 at MSG Hulu Theater
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner could one day find themselves on a collision course. For now, the two will chase history on the same New York City show. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for two undisputed championships atop a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Brooklyn’s Serrano will face Mexico City’s Erika Cruz for all the featherweight chips in the evening’s headlining act, while BoxingScene.com has learned that Baumgardner’s quest for the undisputed junior lightweight championship will come versus France’s Elhem Mekhaled.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Considers "Rolly” A Tuneup For Frank Martin
Frank Martin was fully focused on the task at hand. But the very moment he registered his fairly one-sided victory over Michel Rivera, the soon-to-be 28-year-old looked brazenly into the crowd and locked eyes with Rolando “Rolly” Romero before calling him out. While the highly ranked lightweight contender...
