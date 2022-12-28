Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
queensjewishlink.com
Mayor Adams And NYPD Brass Visit Shevach In Unprecedented Address To Queens Jewish Community Leadership
Last week, readers of the Queens Jewish Link read of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ visit to Shevach High School in Kew Gardens Hills as arranged by area Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal. The uniqueness of this event on the first day of Chanukah warrants an in-depth look at the attendees and their remarks.
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
More than 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
Transportation crews were out on Tuesday demolishing over 100 outdoor dining structures around New York City.
LISTEN: Manhattan DA Bragg 'encouraged' but sees 'challenges' for NYC going into 2023
Nearly a year after he was sworn in, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told 1010 WINS on Wednesday that his office has accomplished a lot in his first year but that there’s always more work to be done.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
NBC New York
MTA Security Contractors Accused of Attacking Subway Rider in Manhattan: Sources
Three people contracted to work MTA security have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old subway rider who was stopped after trying to leave a Manhattan subway station through the emergency exit gate a day ago, according to police sources. The trio was on duty at the 14th Street N...
Commercial Observer
Bank Hapoalim Provides $32M Loan for Tankhouse’s Brooklyn Mixed-Use Development
Tankhouse has some new debt in its tank. An entity associated with the Brooklyn-based developer has scored a $31.6 million building loan from Bank Hapoalim to construct its mixed-use project at 134 Vanderbilt Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to property records made public Thursday. The debt comes as the...
240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave
In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects, a male, and a female, wanted in connection with a shooting death in the Bronx. On Monday, the two individuals were engaged in a dispute with a 29-year-old man near Van Nest Avenue and Mellville Street in the Bronx. At around 9 pm, the man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
Deadly fires kill elderly man in the Bronx, woman in Brooklyn
Investigators believe the fire in the Bronx was possibly sparked by a space heater. The cause of the Brooklyn fire is still under investigation.
Overturned vehicle in Sea View leaves one person hospitalized: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash Thursday morning in Sea View, feet from Susan E. Wagner High School, left one person injured and resulted in property damage at the scene, according to the FDNY and sources. Emergency crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Brielle Avenue,...
2 dead in separate residential fires in Bronx, Brooklyn: FDNY
An FDNY truck is seen in 2015. The FDNY and police responded to a Forest Hills, Queens fire where a woman was found unresponsive Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The fires broke out within 10 minutes of each other on Tuesday night. [ more › ]
Comments / 0