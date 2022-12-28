ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline

Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Hails Dragon Lee’s ‘Unbelievable’ WWE Signing

Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. The pro wrestling veteran has competed against the best of the best in the business, especially in ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He has signed with WWE, which turned out to be massive news for fans. Now Triple H has already reacted to Dragon Lee’s signing.
ComicBook

Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022

The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
wrestletalk.com

NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW

Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
PWMania

WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Shawn Michaels and Benjamin Comment

WWE is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin signed his WWE developmental contract on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, where he worked several non-televised main roster live events as well as WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. On the December 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown, Benjamin made his official main roster debut, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It

Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In

Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
411mania.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta

– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
wrestlinginc.com

KAIRI Looks Ahead To Massive NJPW Match At The Tokyo Dome

IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI is well aware of the significance of her Wrestle Kingdom 17 title defense against Tam Nakano. The two will collide inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and will mark the first time, since winning the inaugural title, that KAIRI puts the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. This will also be the first Stardom singles match in the history of Wrestle Kingdom. During an interview with NJPW, KAIRI discussed the pressure of being in that spot.
wrestletalk.com

Shawn Michaels Addresses The Use Of Superkicks In Pro Wrestling

Shawn Michaels has addressed the use of superkicks in pro wrestling. The superkick has become one of the prevalent moves in the professional wrestling business today. From The Young Bucks and Adam Cole to The Usos and Dolph Ziggler, there are so many wrestlers who use the superkick as a main part of their arsenals.
PWMania

AEW Personality Believes Heat Between Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair is a Work

This week saw the continuation of Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair’s podcast feud. Flair has attacked Bischoff several times, allegedly because of events in WCW many years ago. Bischoff recently stated on his podcast that he wanted to put an end to the bickering and that he has no idea why Flair is upset with him. Some fans believe that this is all a publicity stunt for a special podcast or live show.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)

AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven...
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone Says AEW Believes in Ricky Starks, Expects To See Him Featured More

Tony Schiavone sees Ricky Starks as a rising star in AEW and expects to see more of him in featured spots in the company. Schiavone recently spoke about Starks, who battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.28.22

It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.

