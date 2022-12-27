Read full article on original website
Raymond See
Raymond E. See, of Montgomery City, passed away on December 27, 2022, at 3:30 PM. Raymond was 92 years old. Raymond was born in Mexico (Audrain County) to Raymond Casper See and Mollie Myrtle See on March 15, 1930. Raymond married Norma Jean Worley in 1954 at Wellsville. Raymond was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
MCHS girls basketball vs. North Callaway
The Montgomery County girls basketball team improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in Eastern Missouri Conference play with a 52-31 win over North Callaway on Dec. 20 at Ballew & Snell Court. Junior Olivia Shaw scored 23 points and juniors Malia Rodgers and Maddy Queathem each scored 10 to lead the Wildcats, who extended their EMO winning streak to 33 games. Theo Tate photos.
