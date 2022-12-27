Raymond E. See, of Montgomery City, passed away on December 27, 2022, at 3:30 PM. Raymond was 92 years old. Raymond was born in Mexico (Audrain County) to Raymond Casper See and Mollie Myrtle See on March 15, 1930. Raymond married Norma Jean Worley in 1954 at Wellsville. Raymond was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

