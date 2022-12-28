Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Reunites With Drake After Clippers vs. Raptors Game
In just his second game back in Toronto after winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard came away with another victory. The two-time Finals MVP is now 5-0 vs. Toronto since joining the Clippers, and has done well to facilitate out of the double teams he regularly faces against his former team.
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
“I didn’t think I got the fair end of the stick” - Patrick Beverley on why he celebrated Timberwolves’ play-in tournament win over the Clippers
While he isn't the most skilled player in the NBA, you can't find another player more confident in himself than Patrick Beverley.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant's trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) visit the Boston Celtics (25-10) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Celtics prediction and pick. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and now resides in fourth place in...
Drake Taunts Los Angeles Clippers Championship Drought After Social Media Jab
Toronto, Canada - Drake was feeling a bit salty earlier this week after watching his hometown Toronto Raptors get defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 6. Following the 124-113 victory on Tuesday night (December 27), the Clippers’ social media team took a jab at Drizzy with a post showing a pair of former Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell dapping up the 6 God after the game.
Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
The Latest on Joe Mazzulla and Who's in and Out for Round 2 Between the Celtics and Clippers
Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics for the second-straight game. The former seventh-overall pick and Rookie of the Year was a late substitute for interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla, saying after Boston's 126-102 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, he "found out, probably with about ten on the clock." And as...
Frustrations Grow For Raptors After Loss to Grizzlies: Effort Level Was 'Pretty Unacceptable'
The Toronto Raptors couldn't hang with the Memphis Grizzlies in transition or on the offensive glass, falling in another blowout Thursday night
How to Bet: Suns Visit Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns will be shorthanded in their Tuesday night visit to Memphis to battle the Grizzlies. Here's how to bet tonight's action.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Grizzlies game still on as scheduled despite water woes
With the city still dealing with the aftermath of weather-related issues, Memphis is scheduled to play the Suns on Tuesday night at FedExForum.
Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. The game between the Grizzlies and the Phoenix...
Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Suns will go on with fans amid water crisis — but with minor changes
The city of Memphis' ongoing water crisis won't stop the Grizzlies from playing at FedExForum on Tuesday night with fans in attendance, the team announced in a news release before the game. Questions about whether the Grizzlies would host the game in front of fans began to rise amid water...
