Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man Arrested, Woman Still Wanted for the November Savage Beating of an Uber DriverSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets
The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
NBC Sports
Why Joe Mazzulla did not coach Celtics vs. Rockets
The Boston Celtics will be without interim coach Joe Mazzulla for Tuesday night's game vs. the Houston Rockets. Mazzulla was ruled out due to eye irritation, the team announced. His assistant, Damon Stoudamire, will coach the team in his absence. It's the first game Mazzulla has missed since assuming the...
How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury
The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
Z-43: Zion Williamson's Late Heroics Lead Pels Past Wolves
Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points and the final 14 points for the Pels as they extended their win streak to four games.
“I got swept 6 times” - Shaquille O’Neal reveals the hard truth about his NBA career
Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal recently discussed how playoff failures drove him.
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire. The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson scores 43 points to lift Pelicans to fourth straight win
Willie Green got his first win as a head coach in October 2021 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, the New Orleans Pelicans were in a much different place than they are now. Without an injured Zion Williamson, the Pelicans limped out of the gates to begin Green’s first season. Their early-season win in Minnesota was the only one Green banked in his first 13 games.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
Detroit News
Killian Hayes suspended 3 games amid altercation with Magic; Hamidou Diallo won't play vs. Bulls
Chicago — The Pistons will be down two players when they face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo will serve suspensions without pay for their roles in Wednesday's altercation with the Orlando Magic, the NBA announced Thursday. Magic center Moritz Wagner pushed Hayes into...
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Instant analysis: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28 points to lead Thunder past Spurs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had everything going for him offensively on Tuesday night. And it was time to put the game away. Gilgeous-Alexander put the ball through his legs, before spinning to...
