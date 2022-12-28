ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
NBC Sports

Why Joe Mazzulla did not coach Celtics vs. Rockets

NESN

How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury

The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

FOX Sports

Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire. The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on...
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson scores 43 points to lift Pelicans to fourth straight win

Willie Green got his first win as a head coach in October 2021 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, the New Orleans Pelicans were in a much different place than they are now. Without an injured Zion Williamson, the Pelicans limped out of the gates to begin Green’s first season. Their early-season win in Minnesota was the only one Green banked in his first 13 games.
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
