FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Mavericks' Luka Doncic After Historic 60-Point Triple-Double: How 'Bout Them Cowboys?!
Dallas' MVP-candidate star Luka Doncic celebrated his historic achievement with some good-natured needling of former teammate and Eagles fan, Jalen Brunson.
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double, hits wild game-tying shot
It was a "Luka Magic" show. Luka Doncic hit a wild shot to force overtime and finished with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
NBA
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks Gift Luka Doncic Crates Of Beer After Incredible 60-Point 21-Rebound Triple Double
Luka Doncic joked about wanting a recovery beer after his incredible performance last night and the Mavericks delivered.
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks
Luka Doncic set records when he beat the New York Knicks.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.
