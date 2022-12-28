ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks

Luka Doncic set records when he beat the New York Knicks.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.
