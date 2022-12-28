Read full article on original website
Related
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising
Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
Philippines reports at least 8 deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations
Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate.
Philippines hunts for 26 still missing after weekend weather disaster
Emergency crews in Philippines are racing against time to find 26 people missing after heavy rains, floods and landslides on Christmas weekend wrought havoc in one of the worst weather disasters this year.The death toll from the deluge has climbed to 25 people from 17 the previous day with most deaths caused by drowning in flash floods, according to latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).At least nine people have been injured in various rain related incidents and nearly 400,000 people were affected, it added.Christmas celebrations for thousands of Filipinos were disrupted after heavy...
At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines
Deaths from heavy rains on Christmas Day that also led to floods in southern Philippines have gone up to 13, authorities said on Tuesday.The search for 23 missing people from the floods, that led to nearly 46,000 evacuations, is still ongoing, reported local media.Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents forced to evacuate on Sunday and a day later, authorities explained the floods in the country’s southern provinces were the consequence of heavy rains.Images and videos on social media showed people trapped in floodwater.Rescue workers on Tuesday lined up to help residents out of flood waters, reported Reuters.The...
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits near the coast of Northern California, leaving at least 2 people dead and 12 injured
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit near the coast of Northern California at 10:34 UTC (02:34 LT) on December 20, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 17 km (10.5 miles).
activenorcal.com
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
watchers.news
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
Philippines searches for survivors after dozens killed in floods and landslides
Rescue teams across nine provinces in the Philippines raced to try to locate 26 people missing after weekend rains, floods and landslides that have killed at least 25 people, in one of its deadliest weather events this year. The national disaster agency on Wednesday said casualties reported so far had...
Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes
An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions.
Rounds of much-needed rain in central, southern US will linger into the weekend
A rainy week in a large swath of the south-central United States will turn into a rainy weekend, as another round of drought-relieving rain is forecast to spread from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley from Friday night through Saturday night. The beneficial rain will not come without its...
At least 17 dead, 93 injured from heavy snow in Japan
More than a dozen people have died and nearly a hundred have been injured as a result of heavy snow across Japan, while thousands experienced power outages on Christmas.
Heavy rain triggers waterfall in ancient city of Petra as tourists race to escape floods
Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozensFamily with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
Weather tracker: floods and tornado hit New Zealand as Europe heats up
Over the Christmas period, the upper North Island of New Zealand experienced stormy conditions, grounding flights and flooding roads. Thunderstorms broke out on 22 December, leading to heavy rainfall and an incredible 4,500 lightning strikes in just two hours. Unfortunately, one of these lightning strikes set a property alight in the town of Waitōtara in the south of the island. Although no injuries were reported, the property and surrounding farmlands were mostly destroyed. Furthermore, a small tornado was spotted in the Southland region of the South Island, though thankfully, no damage was caused.
Waves and winds batter Northwest, causing fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes
Huge waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington have led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes.
WHAS 11
2022’s US climate disasters, from storms and floods to heat waves and droughts
WASHINGTON — This story from The Conversation is by Shuang-Ye Wu, Professor of Geology and Environmental Geosciences, University of Dayton. The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms – and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts. By October, the...
BBC
Heavy rain causing floods in parts of Scotland
Roads and rail routes have been hit by flooding as heavy rains fall across Scotland. An amber weather warning covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, while yellow alerts are also in place for rain in central Scotland and for snow and ice in northern areas. The Scottish Environment Protection...
The Weather Channel
What Are Debris Flows And Why Are They Dangerous?
Barren, charred landscapes are vulnerable to dangerous debris flows. The risk ramps up as the rainy season kicks into high gear. The USGS assesses debris flow risk in burn scar areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong winds
As a result of the freezing temperatures and gusty winds, more than 77,000 homes and businesses across Texas were left without power during Christmas weekend. Weather in Dallas, Texas, during Christmas weekend.Photo by@kunmuth: @TxStormChasers / Twitter.
Biggest natural disasters of 2022: earthquakes, snowstorms, fires and more
In 2022, the global community witnessed a string of natural disasters ranging from devastating earthquakes to massive floods that destroyed property and claimed multiple lives.
Comments / 0