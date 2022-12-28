Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Republican Who Lost by 3 Votes Challenges Democrat Daughter's Ballot
New Jersey Republican Tom Baio told a local newspaper he sent his daughter her mail-in ballot, but that it now shouldn't count due to her residency status.
Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror
"He's done his time, he's done his service, we're moving on," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Republicans stalled: No GOP headway with independents despite rejection of Democrats
Republicans failed to make any headway with independent voters in the midterm elections even as they shifted away from Democrats. The failure reveals that the party’s messaging criticizing President Joe Biden was ineffective with a crucial voting bloc.
Congress was once so closely divided that Republicans lost power after the election when too many congressmen died
By the time the term began for the 72nd Congress, 14 representatives-elect had died, and Democrats won enough special elections to flip control.
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee investigated four Texas conservative figures, transcripts reveal
The figures, who include leaders of right-wing groups and political allies of the Trump White House, largely pleaded the Fifth Amendment to questions about the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
Kari Lake suffers defeat in baseless lawsuit challenging election results
The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...
Unhappy new year? Poll finds Americans wary of the nation's course, its leaders and its future ahead of 2023
A new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll finds little confidence in either party or any branch of government to address the nation's challenges.
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
Republicans enter 2023 divided from within
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House next week and begin eyeing opportunities to retake the White House in 2024, the party may first have to deal with growing intraparty divisions that could dampen its momentum.
Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t
The field for Louisiana governor in next year’s election gained a little clarity Thursday when one of the potential candidates laid out the scenario for his decision. State Treasurer John Schroder said he will enter the race if U.S. Sen. John Kennedy doesn’t. In a message posted on social media, Schroder called Kennedy “a longtime […] The post Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
