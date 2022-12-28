ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss

Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Kings' Alex Len starting Tuesday for Domantas Sabonis (thumb)

Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len will start on Tuesday in place of Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Len will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night. He hasn't played since December 7 and is averaging only 3.7 minutes across eight appearance. There should still be additional opportunities for Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu, KZ Okpala, and Neemias Queta. This will be Sabonis' first absence of the season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario

Every NBA season, a few teams emerge as likely candidates to blow up their team. Typically, we’re talking about groups that came into the season with high expectations – that they aren’t meeting. If your team has a losing record, and a veteran roster, there’s a decent chance that they’ll be moving their veterans before the deadline.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 22 against Suns

Kuzma notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Suns. After a relatively lackluster 14-point showing the night before against the 76ers, Kuzma roared back by scoring 20 or more points for the 11th time in December over 14 contests. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month, and his career-best campaign is showing no signs of slowing down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy