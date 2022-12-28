Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double as Mavericks edge Knicks in OT
Luka Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists for a triple-double, and his
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.
numberfire.com
Kings' Alex Len starting Tuesday for Domantas Sabonis (thumb)
Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len will start on Tuesday in place of Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Len will make his first start of the season on Tuesday night. He hasn't played since December 7 and is averaging only 3.7 minutes across eight appearance. There should still be additional opportunities for Trey Lyles, Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu, KZ Okpala, and Neemias Queta. This will be Sabonis' first absence of the season.
Mavericks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA season, a few teams emerge as likely candidates to blow up their team. Typically, we’re talking about groups that came into the season with high expectations – that they aren’t meeting. If your team has a losing record, and a veteran roster, there’s a decent chance that they’ll be moving their veterans before the deadline.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
Zion Williamson's Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 22 against Suns
Kuzma notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Suns. After a relatively lackluster 14-point showing the night before against the 76ers, Kuzma roared back by scoring 20 or more points for the 11th time in December over 14 contests. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month, and his career-best campaign is showing no signs of slowing down.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks injury reports have been revealed for Wednesday's matchup.
Comments / 0