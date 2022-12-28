Higher Stakes in Last Two Games for Several Bears

Analysis: Some Bears players have more at stake than others as they prepare for the final two games this season.

With two games left, Bears team goals for the remainder of this season long ago vanished.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is trying to find meaning or value in these two games.

"I would see value in that, because we have to learn how to finish," Eberflus said.

He cited as evidence the loss to Buffalo because they led at halftime, but they actually appear no closer to achieving a win in the second half than in some other earlier games.

On an individual basis, there is no denying it can mean something.

There are no real records the Bears can set beyond Justin Fields' pursuit of Lamar Jackson's quarterback rushing record. Jaquan Brisker has a team-high four sacks but he's not close to the team defensive backs record for sacks of 7.0 set by Dave Duerson in 1986.

Fields' chance at Jackson's record appears remote now considering he needs 186 yards. He could still do it, but his shot took a big hit from last week's 11-yard total.

Still, Detroit ranks 28th against the run and gave up 147 yards to Fields at Soldier Field earlier this season. The Bears face Minnesota in the season finale and as a team they rushed for a season-low 78 yards against the Vikings in their first game, a 29-21 loss.

There are Bears with plenty to play for beyond personal records. They're playing to impress for a contract in Chicago next year.

Here are nine players with the most at stake in the last two games.

1. LB Nick Morrow

The middle linebacker at the start of the season, he took over as weakside linebacker to replace Roquan Smith after the trade with Baltimore. Morrow leads the team with 103 tackles but only 47 came in his seven games since taking over Smith's position. Smith had 83 tackles for eight games at that position before leaving. Smith had two interceptions and Morrow has one Still, Morrow has made more tackles for loss than Smith did in one less game. He has seven tackles for loss as the weakside linebacker.

With weakside linebacker such a big part of the Bears defensive scheme and with so much salary cap cash available ($115 million) according to Spotrac.com, it seems unlikely the Bears would be content to plan on Morrow as a starter for next year.

However, he could be playing for another contract with them as a middle linebacker or backup in these last two games. Or he could be playing for a contract with another team since he is an undrafted free agent. Spotrac.com has placed his market value at $3.8 million for 2023, not much for a team carrying such a big wallet like the Bears will.

2. RB David Montgomery

Montgomery would be No. 1 if there was a question or mystery involved here. However, the Bears know all of his capabilities. Getting a contract doesn't depend on how many yards he'll gain the last two games. It depends on the cash or whether the Bears think they want an upgrade or think one is available. There are, but they could be costly as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are both slated to be free agents.

Montgomery has 756 yards on 188 carries with a 4.0 average. He has had another excellent year as a receiver with 32 catches in 37 targets with a career-best 9.5 yards a catch. It's not easy to find backs who produce as well as Montgomery does as a pass blocker/receiver.

He might be able to put a little exclamation point on his season and persuade the Bears or some other team about his cash value but, as stated, his capabilities are well known and two games shouldn't mean as much.

3. DT Armon Watts

Like with Morrow, it would be easy to see Watts signing back in Chicago as a backup but most likely not as a starter. He definitely couldn't hurt his chances with a big windup. A sack or two in these final two games would be huge for a team without much pass rush. He has 32 tackles, including four for loss, and a sack. He'd be a good fit in a rotation at tackle unless they can upgrade greatly.

4. WR Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown's receiving totals do not suggest he's a player they need to bring back, but his knowledge of the offense and his ability as a blocking receiver would suggest he can be an asset. If he still needs to prove something to the staff, it appears he'd be in trouble since he is still in the concussion protocol. His numbers impress no one other than his yards per catch (16.7). He has 18 receptions in 34 targets for 300 yards. If the Bears are serious about getting Justin Fields more receiving help, it would seem St. Brown's numbers won't be enough to make him part of the team next year. But that tie with Luke Getsy and the scheme could run deep and they might think with several new receivers expected on the roster it could be worthwhile to have a veteran who helps teach the system.

5. WR N'Keal Harry

It's crunch time for Harry. It might even be too late already. If he wants a contract, it would help greatly if he showed something quickly. Justin Fields loves his ability as a jump-ball receive but it's only been seen a few times. Five games played and five receptions for 93 yard is not convincing anyone. And with Chase Claypool in the fold for next year, they might not even want to waste their time with a player who has been among game day inactives this year. If it is going to happen for him, it better be in these last two games.

6. LB Matthew Adams

Like Morrow, he could stand to pad his stats in tackles, forced fumbles or interceptions in the last two games. Simply being available to play would be nice. He has played only eight games and 25% of defensive snaps. He hasn't necessarily been bad when he did play. He could be another of those potential backups if he can show more big-play potential.

7. WR Dante Pettis

There are only so many receiver slots available and Pettis benefited greatly this year because he is a punt returner. He has caught only half of his 34 targets for 13.3 yards but has proved he can find ways to be open in the end zone with three TD catches. His punt returning, although dependable, wasn't special enough to think the team would want to bring him back as a specialist and as a potential game-day depth receiver. He averages 6.7 yards for 16 returns with a long of 27 yards. He could definitely help himself by showing something more than he has.

8. FB Khari Blasingame

Pro Football Focus has him as the fifth-best fullback overall and second-best run blocker but he hasn't been used much. Whether the Bears bring him back might depend on their plans for the offense next year, as much as anything. Are they serious about using a fullback? Or they could also see the possibility of an upgrade. Whatever, Blasingame has been in enough plays that two more games won't influence too much.

9. WR Byron Pringle

The difference between Pringle and some of the other receivers is he received far more to come to Chicago than they did at just over $4 million. And he has nine catches with two TDs. Even if he had two huge games to finish, and taking into account the blocking ability they say they've seen in him, Pringle is a "fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me" guy for the Bears in 2023.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS AVAILABLE THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven