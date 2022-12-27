Read full article on original website
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It's the time of year that the shamans beat drums, chant, blow smoke...
Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city: security source
Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said. Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the...
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package
* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE
UPDATE 2-Allegro.eu's Polish unit fined $48 mln for violation of competition rules
GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland's anti-monopoly office on Thursday fined the Polish unit of Luxembourg-based e-commerce group Allegro.eu just over 210 million zlotys ($48 million), saying it had broken competition rules and violated its own terms and conditions. Tomasz Chrostny, the president of watchdog UOKiK, said in a statement...
B2Gold Reports Two Fatalities From Off-Site Incident In Mali
* B2GOLD REPORTS TWO FATALITIES FROM OFF-SITE INCIDENT IN MALI. * B2GOLD CORP - TWO B2GOLD EMPLOYEES HAVE PASSED AWAY AS A RESULT OF INJURIES SUSTAINED IN AN OFF-SITE ROBBERY INCIDENT IN MALI EARLIER TODAY. * B2GOLD CORP - MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES AT FEKOLA MINE REMAIN UNAFFECTED. * B2GOLD...
Mudslides kill at least 10 miners in eastern DR Congo
Mudslides killed at least 10 people at two makeshift mines in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rain, local officials said Saturday. The disasters came after heavy rain overnight Thursday to Friday across the Fizi enclave in South Kivu province, said locals. The mudslides hit two gold mining sites...
Gambia releases opposition figure after coup bid
The Gambia has released a former minister detained last week as the government announced it had foiled a coup attempt, his lawyer said Friday. Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, had appeared in a video suggesting current president Adama Barrow would be overthrown before the next local elections.
Syria's Kurds face squeeze after regime, Turkey meet in Moscow
Syria's Kurds could soon face a tripartite ultimatum to cede territory, analysts predict, as Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met this week in Moscow -- the first such talks since Syria's war began in 2011. Russia has long backed the regime in Damascus, while Turkey supports Syrian rebel groups,...
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazilian president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
Cuba wins lawsuit with US over Cohiba cigars
Cuba has won the latest round of a 25-year old legal spat over US trademark rights to its famed Cohiba cigars, the smokes once favored by Fidel Castro, the company that markets them said Friday. The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on December 20 cancelled the US-based firm General...
Ethiopian federal police deploy in Tigray after peace deal
Ethiopia's federal police on Thursday began to deploy in the capital of war-torn Tigray for the first time in 18 months, the police said, marking the latest step in a nearly two-month-old peace deal. Federal police, "based on the power given... by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia constitution to...
