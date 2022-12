A lot defined 2022—both locally and nationally. The nation felt the sting of a Russian attack on Ukraine. We all saw the highest resolution images yet from the James Webb Space Telescope. The Orioles achieved a 30-game improvement over their 2021 season. And on Nov. 8, Maryland voted to join the 19 states and three territories that have legalized recreational cannabis.

