27 December 2022 09:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Osisko Mining Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -4 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to ​a loss of -1 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", ten "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 19.65 percent from -5 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -1 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is C$5.21. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $0, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -4 cents per share implies a loss of 25.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -3 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.04 -0.01 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 0.01 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.01 0.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 0.02 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 27 at 09:01 p.m..

