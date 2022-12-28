Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Osisko Mining Inc <OSK.TO>: A loss of 4 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
27 December 2022 09:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Osisko Mining Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -4 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -1 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", ten "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 19.65 percent from -5 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -1 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is C$5.21. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $0, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -4 cents per share implies a loss of 25.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -3 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.04 -0.01 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.01 0.01 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.01 0.06 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 0.02 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 27 at 09:01 p.m..
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
rigzone.com
BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023. That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
Current Mortgage Interest Rates: December 29, 2022—Rates Trend Higher
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 5.90%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.87%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. Mortgage Rates for December 29, 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support Heap Leach, Oxide Gold Operation
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) announced the results of three types of drilling done at its Goldstrike gold project in Utah, having completed its 2022 field season there, reported PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson in a Dec. 6 research note. "Results from PQ core and reverse circulation holes support potential...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 30, 2022 : UXIN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Uxin Limited (UXIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year UXIN Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UXIN is -2.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.
Asian markets follow Wall St up but headed for annual loss
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan Nov retail sales rise 2.6% year/year - govt
TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.6% in November from a year earlier, up for a ninth straight month but short of a median market forecast for a 3.7% gain, government data showed on Tuesday. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of...
NASDAQ
CIM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 16%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) were yielding above the 16% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $5.55 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 16% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
NASDAQ
E-l Financial's Preference Shares, Series 2, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of E-l Financial's 4.75% Non-Cumulative Redeemable First Preference Shares, Series 2 (TSX: ELF-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.16 on the day. As of last close, ELF.PRG was trading at a 26.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BL
In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.32, changing hands as high as $67.35 per share. BlackLine Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
via.news
Petroleo Brasileiro, Blackrock Capital And Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Blackrock Capital and Income Fund (CII), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) 10.87 0.18% 51.12% 2022-12-28 15:47:20. 2 Blackrock Capital and Income Fund...
NASDAQ
Ares Management Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Dollar slides as traders weigh China outlook, U.S. jobless claims
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled out and as markets processed a readout of U.S. jobless claims.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE
Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soy sales near 80% of harvest, lag previous year
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmers have sold 78.9% of the 2021/2022 soybean harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as producers continue to benefit from a preferential exchange rate aimed at attracting sorely needed U.S. dollars. Still, the amount of soybeans sold to date slightly...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low
(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
Comments / 0