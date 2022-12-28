Read full article on original website
The Verge
Amazon Robotics sued for $280 million by supplier left holding the bag(s)
On December 13th, Amazon’s robotics division was hit with a lawsuit seeking $280 million in damages from Gilimex Inc., a Vietnamese company responsible for manufacturing the steel and fabric storage containers that hold items as they’re moved around the company’s warehouses. The supplier says Amazon rushed it...
kalkinemedia.com
Gen Ilac Ve Saglik Urunleri Gets Investment Incentive Certificate For Roof Solar Power Plant Project
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:. * GETS INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE FOR ROOF SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT WITH CAPACITY OF 1,60 MW. * TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT IS PROJECTED AT 22.9 MILLION LIRA
$21 Million Milk Class Action Settlement
A $21 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against multiple milk manufacturers. The Defendants include:. • Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey (“the McCloskeys”), and;
Woonsocket Call
German Start-Up Company From Munich (SO GEHT WOW) Decodes Laughter
A German start-up company from Munich (SO GEHT WOW) has apparently decoded laughter with the help of doctors, clowns and archives. Founder Markus Strobl worked for more than 14 years in the Management of the biggest circuses (Krone and Roncalli). He has been collecting more than 1000 clown scenes from...
CoinTelegraph
Cannaland supports cannabis industry regulations in its metaverse
CannaVerse announces the upcoming launch of Cannaland, the world’s first cannabis-themed metaverse, as a simplified solution for businesses to abide by the legalities around cannabis distribution, usage and cultivation. The global cannabis industry, including high-THC, low-THC and CBD/hemp products, has enjoyed tremendous growth globally as evidenced by the 70...
kalkinemedia.com
Mag Silver Receives Confirmation About Completion Of Final Testing Of Power Distribution At Juanicipio Project
* MAG SILVER - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM FRESNILLO THAT FINAL TESTING OF DOWNSTREAM POWER DISTRIBUTION, CONTROL SYSTEMS AT JUANICIPIO PROJECT NOW COMPLETE
kalkinemedia.com
Neometals Says Agreed An Extension Of Co-Operation Agreement With Critical Metals
* AGREED AN EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CRITICAL METALS. * EXTENSION OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO PARTIES' PROPOSED VANADIUM RECOVERY OPERATION IN FINLAND, TO 28 FEB 2023
kalkinemedia.com
Bigtincan Holdings Acquires Salesdirector.AI
* DEAL FOR US$1.2M
kalkinemedia.com
Bidstack Group Says Managing Director Francesco Petruzzelli To Resign
* FRANCESCO PETRUZZELLI HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS MANAGING DIRECTOR
kalkinemedia.com
Suburban Propane Partners To Acquire Renewable Natural Gas Production Assets From Equilibrium Capital Group
* SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. TO ACQUIRE RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS ("RNG") PRODUCTION ASSETS FROM EQUILIBRIUM CAPITAL GROUP AND ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL RNG PROJECTS. * SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP- PURCHASE PRICE OF $190.0 MILLION FOR TWO OPERATING FACILITIES. * SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP - DEAL EXPECTED TO...
Fossil fuel interests revealed to have sponsored more than 500 Australian community organisations
Fossil fuel interests have signed more than 500 sponsorship deals with Australian arts, sport, education and community organisations, prompting accusations they are “engineering a social licence to operate” in the face of growing public pressure on coal, gas and oil. The oil and gas company Woodside Energy was...
mrobusinesstoday.com
APOC-CRS secures Part 145 approval from EASA
Component Repair Shop B.V. has secured EASA Part 145 approval for Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd battery MRO. APOC Component Repair Shop B.V. (APOC-CRS) the newest component repair facility in Europe has been granted EASA Part 145 approval for MRO of Airbus and Boeing narrowbody NiCd batteries. APOC-CRS, a company in the APOC Aviation group, is situated halfway between Schiphol and Rotterdam airports. As an authorized SAFT NiCd battery repair facility, APOC-CRS has the potential to quickly expand to other battery types, particularly Embraer batteries for regional aircraft operators servicing major airport hubs in Europe.
kalkinemedia.com
Strategic Minerals Announces Lodgement Of PEPR For Treating Transitional Ore At Leigh Creek Copper Mine
* STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC - LODGEMENT OF PEPR FOR TREATING TRANSITIONAL ORE AT LEIGH CREEK COPPER MINE
HeartBeam Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Branislav Vajdic, PhD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005042/en/ Dear Fellow Shareholders,
NASDAQ
Britain's renewable power hits new peak, fossil fuel also rises
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Renewable power sources generated 40% of Britain’s electricity in 2022, up from 35% in 2021, while the share of fossil fuel in the energy mix also rose, a report by academics from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights showed on Thursday. Overall generation...
streetwisereports.com
Power Turned On at Silver Co.'s Mexico Plant
After a delay of more than a year, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) 4,000 tonne-per-day processing plant at its large-scale Juanicipio property in Mexico has been connected to the power grid and is on its way to opening. The state-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad approved the facility’s connection...
wasteadvantagemag.com
LG Chem Makes Equity Investment in Battery Recycler Jae Young Tech; Targeting Recycling JV in North America in 2023
LG Chem entered an equity investment agreement worth US$18.6 million with the waste battery recycling company, Jae Young Tech. Based on this equity investment, the two companies plan to establish a battery recycling joint venture in North America by the end of 2023. LG Chem will lead the overall business such as establishing the business model, and Jae Young Tech will be in charge of technological issues including plant design, etc. LG Chem and Jae Young Tech also plan to advance their business by cooperating with local companies that possess supply chains in North America.
streetwisereports.com
Counterdrone Products Co. Lands Record $11M Contract
DroneShield Ltd. (DRO:ASX; DRSHF:OTC) garnered a record $11 million ($11M) contract with an undisclosed governmental agency for various kinds of counterdrone equipment, reported Bell Potter analyst Daniel Laing in a Dec. 21 research note. "The contract is a major step forward for DroneShield considering previous material contracts frequented between $0.5M...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Adventure Launches Crypto Guest Post Services
With this portal, Crypto Adventure makes it easy for companies and publishers to get their message out and connect with potential customers. The announcement is a significant step forward for the firm, which works to help businesses succeed in the crypto world. A New Way to Reach the Crypto Community.
TechCrunch
Redefining ‘founder-friendly’ capital in the post-FTX era
In 2021, investors overdid a version of “founder-friendly” capital that boiled down to founders continually raising capital and reaching record valuations, enjoying no inputs from their investors. In turn, companies across the board missed out on the balance brought by investors’ complementary breadth of guidance. Today, it’s clear many companies could have used that guidance, seeing as FTX is only our latest and most high-profile example.
