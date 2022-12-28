Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
NASDAQ
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
CNBC
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
msn.com
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
msn.com
3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months
The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DLR.PRK was trading at a 9.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-AMC to raise $110 million, proposes reverse stock split
(Adds stock sale details, background, comment; updates share move) Dec 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Thursday it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock and proposed a reverse stock split, sending the cinema chain's shares down 13%. Antara Capital,...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 30, 2022 : UXIN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Uxin Limited (UXIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year UXIN Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UXIN is -2.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.
Asian markets follow Wall St up but headed for annual loss
Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher following encouraging U.S. employment data but are headed for double-digit losses for the year
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : AMC, VST, NU, VZ, KIM, EGHT, AAPL, T, BUG, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.35 to 10,685.7. The total After hours volume is currently 50,360,986 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 10,527,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high...
Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
NASDAQ
CIM Dividend Yield Pushes Above 16%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) were yielding above the 16% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $5.55 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 16% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Comments / 0