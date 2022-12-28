Read full article on original website
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
Besra Gold Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXTENSION TO TIMETABLE TO ISSUE SECURITIES IN RECENTLY CLOSED ENTITLEMENT OFFER
Wall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday as optimism around unwinding of pandemic restrictions by China was offset by worries about rising COVID cases in the world's second largest economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.20 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,264.76. The S&P...
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) 49.33 -2.42% 15.75% 2022-12-14 11:09:09. 2 Pimco...
Goldman Sachs Plans To Cut Workforce By 8%
The Global Sachs Group, one of the biggest global investment banking and investment management firms, projects an 8% cut on its workforce soon. Such news comes after the global economic crisis we are undergoing right now. When translated in numbers, this would mean that Goldman Sachs is planning to fire around 4,000 individuals from their workplace. This firm is not the only one cutting off “dead weight” this year. Huge companies such as Amazon and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, are also laying off people.
Tesla stock has plunged nearly 70% from its peak. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called the crash.
Burry declared Tesla stock was in a bubble at the end of 2020, and warned it could plunge 80% or 90% in November 2021, when the stock peaked.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
Tesla Stocks Plummet, Losing Over $800 Billion USD in Market Value in 2022
This year has been a tumultuous year for Elon Musk‘s businesses. Earlier this week, electric vehicles company,. reported a stock price drop to $110.55 USD, the lowest price it has been since September 2020. The plummet is signaling the company’s worst performance since its debut on the public market.
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Why ConocoPhillips (COP) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Ares Management L.P. And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), Ares Management L.P. (ARES), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), UFP Technologies (UFPT), Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
February 2023 Options Now Available For Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)
Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the STX options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Curaleaf and Green Thumb Stocks Flopped Today
In a development that was all too common throughout 2022, numerous marijuana stocks suffered share price declines on Wednesday. Two U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) with sizable product portfolios were affected by this, namely Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), which slipped a respective 4.9% and 7.2%. The sell-off was due in no small part to recent news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Elk Capital Makes Investment in Otonomy
Fintel reports that Elk Capital Markets UK LTD has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,751,629 shares of Otonomy Inc (OTIC). This represents 8.3% of the company. Elk Capital recently purchased Shares in Otonomy, believing that they represented a good investment opportunity. Elk Capital may decide...
