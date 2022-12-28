Read full article on original website
City of Atchison, Kansas, declares water emergency
The city of Atchison, Kansas, declared a water emergency Thursday night because of record-low river levels.
Robinson Lions Club supports local groups
The Robinson Lions put on a Christmas Melodrama on Dec. 2-3 with expectations of using their proceeds as Monetary Christmas gifts to organizations in Brown County. The turnout to the play was exceptional and the club was able to give a $240 check to six different recipients. The checks to the schools are to help with individual student needs.
HCVB announces $500 Shop Local winner
After more than a week and a half since the first ticket was drawn, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the final ticket winner. On Thursday, Julie Brockhoff claimed the $500 ticket from Kooser’s General Store.
Hiawatha Municipal Court
Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Eyeing capital gains tax? You might consider a few changes before year’s end
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most people like to limit how much they’ll end up paying in taxes each year. If that’s you and capital gains are among your liabilities, you might be able to make a few changes before year’s end to lower what you’ll end up paying.
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Volunteers needed to package meals
People from all ages in Northeast Kansas are invited to help package 2,000 meals. These event — sponsored by a local Grains For Hope organization — is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Main Event, 16 Main St., in Sabetha.
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
Brown County Sheriff
* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent crash
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. A 2021 Kia passenger car driven by Pamela Williamson, 72, Atchison, was northbound in the 500 block U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a drainage...
Road reopened near West Topeka pasture fire, heavy smoke still in the air
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are responding to a pasture fire west of the capital city on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning via social media for local residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Southwest 37th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. due to a pasture fire. The fire […]
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash and one person taken into custody late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange. Kansas Highway Patrol officials told 13...
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
Robbery suspect arrested by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday. Donn Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said that officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 11:32 a.m. in the area of 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. The victim of the […]
Goodman, Lynda 1948-2022
Lynda Goodman, 74, of Hiawatha, passed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Louetta (Moore) Gregory.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
Kansas man accused of forgery and theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
15-year-old Missouri girl injured after pickup, SUV crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO.—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by a 16-year-old Rock Port boy was northbound on U.S. 136 two miles west of Tarkio. The driver lost control on the ice covered road.
