Robinson Lions Club supports local groups

The Robinson Lions put on a Christmas Melodrama on Dec. 2-3 with expectations of using their proceeds as Monetary Christmas gifts to organizations in Brown County. The turnout to the play was exceptional and the club was able to give a $240 check to six different recipients. The checks to the schools are to help with individual student needs.
HCVB announces $500 Shop Local winner

After more than a week and a half since the first ticket was drawn, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced the final ticket winner. On Thursday, Julie Brockhoff claimed the $500 ticket from Kooser’s General Store.
Hiawatha Municipal Court

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of December 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Volunteers needed to package meals

People from all ages in Northeast Kansas are invited to help package 2,000 meals. These event — sponsored by a local Grains For Hope organization — is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Main Event, 16 Main St., in Sabetha.
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
Brown County Sheriff

* On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force intiated a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. Arrested on charges of $1000 Brown County Misdemeanor Failure to Appear Warrant, $2500 Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernlaia and Criminal Possession of a Weapon was Doug Milford, 41, Hiawatha. Milford remains in the Brown County jail. Steven Schler, 66, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on an OR BOND on 12-19-2022. Hiawatha PD assisted.
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent crash

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. A 2021 Kia passenger car driven by Pamela Williamson, 72, Atchison, was northbound in the 500 block U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a drainage...
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
Robbery suspect arrested by police in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday. Donn Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said that officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 11:32 a.m. in the area of 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. The victim of the […]
Goodman, Lynda 1948-2022

Lynda Goodman, 74, of Hiawatha, passed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Louetta (Moore) Gregory.
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
Kansas man accused of forgery and theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Colton J. Dunaway of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on a Jackson County Kansas warrant on requested charges of forgery and theft. Dunaway was jailed...
