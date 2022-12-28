ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drake Throws Petty Shot at LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

The LA Clippers took down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night behind solid performances up and down their roster. This was just the second time that Kawhi Leonard had played in Toronto since leaving the Raptors to join the Clippers in 2019, and this game went very similarly to the others Leonard has played against his former team.

Nick Nurse and the Raptors have opted to relentlessly double and triple-team Kawhi Leonard each of the five times they have faced him in a Clippers uniform, and it has led to limited shot attempts for Kawhi, but wide-open shot attempts for his teammates. That was once again on display in this game, as Leonard shot just 12 times, but dished out 8 assists.

After the game, Leonard was seen showing love to Drake, who was sitting court-side. The two had a close relationship while Leonard was in Toronto, and celebrated the 2019 championship together in the parade. The moment between Drake and Kawhi after the game was captured by the LA Clippers, who shared the video to social media with the caption, "Kawhi and Norm with a fan."

The caption rubbed Drake the wrong way, and he threw a petty shot back at the Clippers, with a comment that read, "Wing a ring."

It was some playful banter from both sides, but it was funny to see Drake get involved after the Clippers opted to go with that caption. While both Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell have rings, the two players seen in that post, the LA Clippers as a franchise do not, and hope to get one this year.

Comments / 0

 

