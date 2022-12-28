Read full article on original website
porfedio martinez
4d ago
at least one or more t.vs in the casinos should always broad cast these related relays. could be pointed into PBS funding.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhomeTechnology JournalSparks, NV
Related
mynews4.com
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
krcgtv.com
Armed robbery suspect falls face first while running from police
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Luck was against a suspected armed robber in Nevada. He hit the ground face first while trying to make a run for it. It happened at a gas station in Sparks, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police got to the scene and found Bobby Joe...
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man in Gas Station Armed Robbery Case
Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning. The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of...
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Identifying Debit Fraud Suspect
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in location the suspect of debit card fraud. On December 16, 2022, the suspect went into CVS Pharmacy in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' debit card information, according to police. They tell us the...
2news.com
Woman Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Drugs to Husband in Jail
Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Carson City Sheriff's Office to investigate "furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner". This operation was conducted by the General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections (IG of NDOC), the Special Enforcement Team of the Carson City Sheriff's Office (SET of CCSO), and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit (DCSO K-9).
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
thefallonpost.org
Positive Police Department Statistics Reported
The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
2news.com
Large boulders block lanes on Highway 50 near Kyburz
Several large boulders fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during the storm Saturday night. Officials say due to the size, the boulders will need to be exploded by Caltrans teams. No cars were hit and one lane of traffic is open in both directions.
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes Roads and Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions
All the snow the storm brought in yesterday, sure is pretty to look at but it makes driving a little more difficult. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to heavy snow packed on the streets, as crews are out working to clear them and make roads safer to drive on.
2news.com
Warming centers open in Reno and across northern Nevada
Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of...
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
Comments / 4