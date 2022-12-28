Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Late 3-pointers cap comeback, lead Warriors past Jazz
Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 17 points and team with Donte DiVincenzo on back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching
The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Utah Jazz (19-17) visit the Golden State Warriors (17-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Warriors prediction and pick. Utah has won two of their last three games to bump them into ninth place in the...
Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s whirlwind day ends with big night for Warriors vs. Jazz
Despite practicing in Santa Cruz just four hours before tip-off Wednesday, Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. made an impact in Golden State’s win over the Jazz.
Draymond Green leaves Steve Kerr with ‘cat and mouse’ impression after win vs. Jazz
Who needs Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins? Definitely the Golden State Warriors, but the defending champions nevertheless earned a hard-fought victory without them on Wednesday. The woefully short-handed Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 at Chase Center, getting their third straight win since returning home from a disastrous...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum
The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
