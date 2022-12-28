The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO