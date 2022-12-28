ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching

The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Front Office Sports

Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum

The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy