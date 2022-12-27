ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op Ed: Alaska’s Health Department Offers Free, Flexible Programs for a Fresh Start

So many of us want to feel better in some way. I see that through my work as Alaska’s chief medical officer, but I also see it as an emergency room physician. Adults come into the emergency department for something that needs attention right away, like a heart attack or a broken leg. But as we talk and tests come back, we discover they also have ongoing health concerns. That could be type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, weight they’d like to lose, or cigarettes or vapes they want to stop using.
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
Department of Health funds free health program

Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also,...
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23

Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Midday Report December 30, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
Alaskan disaster events a frequent occurrence during 2022

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fourteen State disasters and six federal disasters were declared in Alaska during 2022. The State of Alaska has averaged approximately four disaster events per year going back to 1978. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been very busy responding to disasters and managing disaster recovery programs.
Alaskans insured through certain providers may soon be unable to send their prescriptions to Fred Meyer

Beginning in January, many Alaskans may no longer be able to go to Fred Meyer pharmacies to pick up their prescriptions. That’s due to the announced termination of a pharmacy agreement set to end at the end of 2022 between Express Scripts and Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company. Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefits manager, a company that acts as an intermediary between many local pharmacies and major health insurance companies to handle reimbursements.
From Mary Peltola to Typhoon Merbok: Our top 10 stories of 2022

One of our first most-read stories of the year: “Alaskans are stuck on vacations that won’t end.”. And, one of our last: “Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans.”. The year 2022 started with travel woes and ended with them, too. The world continued to...
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law

A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
Deadline approaching for livestock feed aid applications

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for a state program offsetting certain costs for Alaska livestock farmers is rapidly approaching. According to a release by the Department of Natural Resources, applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance program will be due on Saturday, Dec. 31. The program provides a yet-to-be-determined rate of reimbursement to livestock farmers for livestock feed purchased between the months of August to November.
