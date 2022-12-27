Read full article on original website
akbizmag.com
Op Ed: Alaska’s Health Department Offers Free, Flexible Programs for a Fresh Start
So many of us want to feel better in some way. I see that through my work as Alaska’s chief medical officer, but I also see it as an emergency room physician. Adults come into the emergency department for something that needs attention right away, like a heart attack or a broken leg. But as we talk and tests come back, we discover they also have ongoing health concerns. That could be type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, weight they’d like to lose, or cigarettes or vapes they want to stop using.
kinyradio.com
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health funds free health program
Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Dept. of Natural Resources Livestock Feed Aid applications accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance for Livestock Producers program through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Funds are available to help commercial livestock farmers in Alaska offset the recent high cost of animal feed. To...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also,...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 29 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A look back at some of the top Alaska fish stories of 2022.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
alaskapublic.org
Kodiak cancels school basketball tournament, dance team trip after travel disruptions
Many travelers are still trying to get home after a major winter storm slammed the Lower 48 and disrupted travel across the country over the weekend. Ferries and flights to and from Kodiak Island were also delayed – leading to a ripple of other cancellations. That included Kodiak’s Joe...
kinyradio.com
Alaskan disaster events a frequent occurrence during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fourteen State disasters and six federal disasters were declared in Alaska during 2022. The State of Alaska has averaged approximately four disaster events per year going back to 1978. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been very busy responding to disasters and managing disaster recovery programs.
kinyradio.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
alaskapublic.org
Alaskans insured through certain providers may soon be unable to send their prescriptions to Fred Meyer
Beginning in January, many Alaskans may no longer be able to go to Fred Meyer pharmacies to pick up their prescriptions. That’s due to the announced termination of a pharmacy agreement set to end at the end of 2022 between Express Scripts and Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company. Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefits manager, a company that acts as an intermediary between many local pharmacies and major health insurance companies to handle reimbursements.
alaskapublic.org
From Mary Peltola to Typhoon Merbok: Our top 10 stories of 2022
One of our first most-read stories of the year: “Alaskans are stuck on vacations that won’t end.”. And, one of our last: “Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans.”. The year 2022 started with travel woes and ended with them, too. The world continued to...
kinyradio.com
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
AIDEA board approves $17 million dividend to State, a 26% increase over last year
The Board of Directors for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority approved a dividend of $17,046,000 in cash or assets to the State of Alaska Unrestricted General Fund for Fiscal Year 2024. Under AIDEA’s Dividend Statute, the “Dividends are not to be less than 25% and no more than...
newsfromthestates.com
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Deadline approaching for livestock feed aid applications
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for a state program offsetting certain costs for Alaska livestock farmers is rapidly approaching. According to a release by the Department of Natural Resources, applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance program will be due on Saturday, Dec. 31. The program provides a yet-to-be-determined rate of reimbursement to livestock farmers for livestock feed purchased between the months of August to November.
