So many of us want to feel better in some way. I see that through my work as Alaska’s chief medical officer, but I also see it as an emergency room physician. Adults come into the emergency department for something that needs attention right away, like a heart attack or a broken leg. But as we talk and tests come back, we discover they also have ongoing health concerns. That could be type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, weight they’d like to lose, or cigarettes or vapes they want to stop using.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO