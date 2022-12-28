ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers. The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga draws facepalm response from NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on Monday in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but according to the league’s NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, Tagovailoa did not show any signs of concussion that would have led to him getting placed in the protocol earlier on Sunday following the loss to the Green Bay Packers (h/t NFL.com).
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s strong Teddy Bridgewater take amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Miami Dolphins have been dealt yet another injury blow to Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. That means Teddy Bridgewater will get his second start of the campaign and according to star wideout Tyreek Hill, that shouldn’t change much in the offense. Everyone has full belief in the backup QB.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge

It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
The Spun

Report: 'Mutual Interest" Between Bill O'Brien, 1 NFL Team

The New England Patriots could bring back a familiar face to help fix their offensive woes. Tom Curran of NBC Sports told Kay Adams that he believes there's "mutual interest" between the Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Sources told Curran that head coach Bill Belichick is "absolutely" interested...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees

Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs

With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason. And they will probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture

Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson: Jaguars will 'never, ever, ever, ever' consider resting starters

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going full steam ahead against the Houston Texans in Week 17, despite not having much at stake in the game. Regardless if Jacksonville wins or loses against the 2-12-1 Texans on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title in Week 18. While there’s a backdoor scenario where the Jaguars get into the postseason with a loss in their finale, it’s a long shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

