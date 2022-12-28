Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to sit Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
Robert Griffin III cited Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history in his call for the team to shut Tua down at least for the remainder of the regular season.
Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills
Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers. The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Tua Tagovailoa concussion saga draws facepalm response from NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on Monday in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but according to the league’s NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, Tagovailoa did not show any signs of concussion that would have led to him getting placed in the protocol earlier on Sunday following the loss to the Green Bay Packers (h/t NFL.com).
Tyreek Hill’s strong Teddy Bridgewater take amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Miami Dolphins have been dealt yet another injury blow to Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. That means Teddy Bridgewater will get his second start of the campaign and according to star wideout Tyreek Hill, that shouldn’t change much in the offense. Everyone has full belief in the backup QB.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
Report: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Seeking Tryout With Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have already signed one big-name veteran wide receiver and flirted with another as they try to win their first Super Bowl since 1995 this season. Could Terrell Owens be next? Don't laugh too hard. Apparently the 49-year-old Owens is serious about trying to team up with one of his ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFLPA is now reviewing the Tua Tagovailoa concussion that happened before the Dolphins meltdown against the Packers
Tua Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol and it has to worry the Dolphins fans because he has suffered three major head injuries this year, even though the team claimed the first injury against the Bills was a back injury. Well, the NFLPA is now reviewing the last concussion...
Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge
It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
If the Jaguars get a home playoff game, here’s what to know if you want to buy tickets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs. With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday with their playoff hopes in the balance. Tua Tagovailoa self-reported a concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday.
'Dirty' Mac Jones: Why Won't Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Defend His QB?
Mac Jones a "dirty player,'' according to his accusers? "You'll have to talk to those guys about that," Patriots coach Bill Belichick says.
Report: 'Mutual Interest" Between Bill O'Brien, 1 NFL Team
The New England Patriots could bring back a familiar face to help fix their offensive woes. Tom Curran of NBC Sports told Kay Adams that he believes there's "mutual interest" between the Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Sources told Curran that head coach Bill Belichick is "absolutely" interested...
Grading the class: LB position added a lot of depth, talent with signees
Grading the Class: Miami got a playmaker at quarterback with a bright future … Grading the class: OL class loaded with talent, a home run for Cristobal and Mirabal … Grading the class: Adding Fletcher to Johnson in class gives Miami bigtime thunder-and-lightning duo … Grading the class: Miami WR position needed a lot of help and got 2 speedy playmakers in this year’s class … Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends … Grading the class: Miami cleaned up on D line in this recruiting cycle.
FOX Sports
Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs
With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason. And they will probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Mike McDaniel seemingly drops conflicting stories on Tua Tagovailoa concussion diagnosis
The Miami Dolphins are facing major heat over what many consider an utter lack of caution for their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year QB has once again entered concussion protocol which has shined the spotlight on whether head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins brass have mismanaged the entire situation when it comes to their player’s safety.
Doug Pederson: Jaguars will 'never, ever, ever, ever' consider resting starters
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going full steam ahead against the Houston Texans in Week 17, despite not having much at stake in the game. Regardless if Jacksonville wins or loses against the 2-12-1 Texans on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Jaguars will play for the AFC South title in Week 18. While there’s a backdoor scenario where the Jaguars get into the postseason with a loss in their finale, it’s a long shot.
Comments / 0