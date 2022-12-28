Luka Doncic needs ‘a recovery beer’ after wrecking Knicks

Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ready for a drink after his 60-point masterpiece and late-game heroics propelled Dallas to an improbable 126-121 comeback overtime win on Tuesday night over the visiting Knicks.

The 23-year-old Doncic, fresh off dropping a historic 60-point, 21-rebound and 10-assist performance on the Knicks, didn’t sound like he was ready to play an extra OT session during an on-court interview after the big win.

"I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer."



“I’m tired as hell,” Doncic told a sideline reporter after the game. “I need a recovery beer.”

Doncic was 21-for-31 from the field (2-for-6 from the 3-point line) and was 16-for-22 from the free-throw line in his do-it-all outing.

As for a “recovery beer,” it’s the Knicks who really might need one after blowing a nine-point lead with 33.9 seconds left in regulation.

According to ESPN Stats & Info , NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining. Now it’s 1-13,885 after the Knicks’ debacle.