Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
cbs7.com
Music City Mall sees a big jump in shoppers this holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year with people returning those gifts that may not have fit right. Between Black Friday and December 26th, the Music City Mall has seen an increase in foot traffic by 25%. “You know, definitely...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very warm with stronger winds expected next week as another front moves through the area, and unfortunately...no rain is expected.
cbs7.com
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant, Butter, is now Cowboy Prime and the premiere steakhouse has a well-known chef running its kitchen. Cowboy Prime was opened by the owner of Red Oak Kitchen and The Cork & Pig, Chef Felipe Armenta, who is no stranger to Permian Basin foodies, and he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime to cater to the food lovers of West Texas.
cbs7.com
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them. One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.
cbs7.com
Airline Crossing residents struggling after five days without water
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Residents of Airline Crossing Mobile Home Park in Midland have now been without water for five days, and residents say they aren’t entirely sure why. That includes residents like Cynthia Stewart. She’s been without water in her home, even when hosting people for Christmas.
Free vaccines for new dogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For any families that welcomed a new puppy into their homes this Christmas, Fix West Texas wants to help you! Fix West Texas is offering free first vaccinations for puppies and dogs this Friday, December 30, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at their building, located at 5023 Princeton Avenue. The group is […]
cbs7.com
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada. Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
cbs7.com
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Over the past month there have been 28 reported car break-ins with the Midland Police Department. MPD urges residents to not leave cars on and unattended. Watch below for more.
Odessa woman arrested after fight with son
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested following argument with her son on Christmas Eve. 52-year-old Letticia Leyba has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on December 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lynbrook Avenue to […]
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Moe” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
Odessa woman killed in Christmas day crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in a crash on Christmas Day has been identified as 47-year-old Aracelli Villa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:05 a.m. on December 25 on Loop 338, about 1.5 miles south of Odessa. Investigators said a Volkswagen Jetta […]
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
MySanAntonio
Southwest’s struggles in Midland continue
The struggles for Southwest Airlines in Midland continue. The most-used carrier out of Midland International Airport shows only two direct flights leaving Midland on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to southwest.com, there are just two direct flights going from Midland to Dallas. Flights to Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas have...
cbs7.com
Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys. According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months. The contractor will be passing out...
cbs7.com
Midlander caught up in Southwest cancellations and delays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Southwest Airlines is under fire for thousands of flight cancellations. More than 3,000 Southwest flights were canceled today according to “Flight Aware” on top of nearly 3,000 canceled yesterday. Midlander Joy Rosen Mioduchowski fell victim to Southwest’s delays and cancellations when she was set...
cbs7.com
Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase. That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters. “This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa...
