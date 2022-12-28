ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview

THUNDER: OUT - Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle), Ousmane Dieng (Wrist), Chet Holmgren (Foot) GAME PREVIEW: The Hornets travel back home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets went 2-4 on the road trip, which started December 18th in Denver and ended on Tuesday at Golden State. This will be the Hornets' first of four home games on this homestand. The Hornets' opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been an exciting team to watch this season, mostly because of the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have struggled on the road with just a 5-11 record, which a stark contrast to what they've been able to do at home. The Hornets having home-court advantage could pay off against a young Thunder squad. The Thunder recently had a key loss last game Aleksej Pokusevski injured his leg. Today, the team released that Pokusevski, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, has a broken left leg and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Thunder have a record of 15-19 on the season and sit in 12th in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the Warriors for the last play-in spot. On the other hand, the Hornets hold a record of 9-26, which matches the Pistons for the least amount of wins this season. The Hornets will look to get win #10 tonight against the Thunder.
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Hornets End Six-Game Road Trip with Loss to Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - They battled hard for 48 minutes but the Charlotte Hornets couldn't pull off the season sweep of the NBA defending champs, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 110-105 Tuesday night. This puts an end to an end to a grueling six-game road trip in which the Hornets compiled a 2-4 record.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
