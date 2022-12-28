Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Golden State
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford spoke with the media to discuss the loss to the Warriors.
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Warriors Reveal Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at home
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
Damian Lillard honored as Trail Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Trail Blazers honored Damian Lillard on Monday night, in their first home game since Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in team history.
Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview
THUNDER: OUT - Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle), Ousmane Dieng (Wrist), Chet Holmgren (Foot) GAME PREVIEW: The Hornets travel back home to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hornets went 2-4 on the road trip, which started December 18th in Denver and ended on Tuesday at Golden State. This will be the Hornets' first of four home games on this homestand. The Hornets' opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has been an exciting team to watch this season, mostly because of the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have struggled on the road with just a 5-11 record, which a stark contrast to what they've been able to do at home. The Hornets having home-court advantage could pay off against a young Thunder squad. The Thunder recently had a key loss last game Aleksej Pokusevski injured his leg. Today, the team released that Pokusevski, who is averaging 8.8 points per game, has a broken left leg and will miss 6-8 weeks. The Thunder have a record of 15-19 on the season and sit in 12th in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the Warriors for the last play-in spot. On the other hand, the Hornets hold a record of 9-26, which matches the Pistons for the least amount of wins this season. The Hornets will look to get win #10 tonight against the Thunder.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
The shorthanded Warriors are taking on the Jazz at home
Cal Scores Season-Low 43 Points in Loss to Utah
Cal got a little closer to having its complete roster available as DeJuan Clayton made his Cal debut on Thursday. However, that did not do much for the Golden Bears’ offense, as Cal produced its lowest scoring total in nearly three years in a 58-43 loss to Utah at Haas Pavilion.
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Duncan Robinson Makes NBA History In Monday's Heat-Timberwolves Game
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson made NBA history on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he made his 800th career three-pointer.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Hornets End Six-Game Road Trip with Loss to Golden State
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - They battled hard for 48 minutes but the Charlotte Hornets couldn't pull off the season sweep of the NBA defending champs, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 110-105 Tuesday night. This puts an end to an end to a grueling six-game road trip in which the Hornets compiled a 2-4 record.
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
