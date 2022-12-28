Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
San Jose Sharks new scoreboard rivals those in Times Square
SAN JOSE, Calif. - This hockey season, the SAP Center's ice isn't the only action sport for Sharks fans. Suspended approximately 50 feet in the air, the latest technological marvel for arena sports is also an eye-catcher. "When fans come to games, they come for the sporting part of it,...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 7 (6- 5 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 63-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 28-26-4-5 record at home. Vancouver is...
Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Nashville Predators, in a funk, need more of the 'old' Filip Forsberg
All signs pointed to dollar signs last season for Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg. The 28-year-old had a career-best 84 points, including 42 goals, in 69 games last season. That was enough to earn him an annual raise of $2.5 million for this season plus seven more after he signed a new contract.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
