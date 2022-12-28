Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Ranked Gonzaga Prep, Pullman boys win again; University, Ferris girls triumph
Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 65, Mission College (Calif.) Prep 50: Jamil Miller scored 20 points and the Bullpups (7-1) beat the Royals (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Tournament in Tacoma. Jackson Floyd scored 13 points and Henry Sandberg added...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys bounce back; Chloe DeHaro scores 46 points in West Valley girls win
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 51, Bellarmine Prep 45: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Henry Sandberg added 14 and the No. 5 Bullpups (7-1) downed the host Lions (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma. G-Prep led by...
Early district showdown?
In what probably could be an early look at the Idaho Class 1A Division I district and possibly state championship game, the Prairie and Lapwai girls basketball teams advanced to today’s final in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: North Kitsap climbs six spots for a No. 3 tie with Tumwater (Dec. 27)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three. No. 2 Sehome wasn't far ...
SBLive's 1A boys basketball coaches poll: Life Christian Academy, Seton Catholic jump into top 10 (Dec. 27)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 1A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden Christian received every first-place vote from the six voting coaches. ...
Class 2A champion Ellensburg puts clamps on Davis at hometown SunDome Shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. – Class 2A defending girls champion and top-ranked Ellensburg was in its element Thursday morning taking another opponent out of its own comfort zone. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by holding 4A No. 4 Davis more than 30 points below its season average in a 58-48 Ellensburg victory in ...
Zonin' out! Columbia of Burbank's defensive switch pays dividends at SunDome Shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. – Third-ranked Columbia of Burbank needed one tweak to show why it’s one of the top contenders in the Class 2B boys basketball ranks Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, No. 5 Brewster seemed more of a work in progress. The Coyotes’ switch from a man-to-man defense to zone flustered the ...
Oregon’s top girls basketball teams gather in Portland for ‘fun three days’ as Holiday Classic tips off
By Bob Lundeberg PORTLAND — It’s a special season for high school girls basketball in Oregon, and many of the state’s top players will be battling each other over the next three days in different gyms across Portland. The entire Oregon Class 6A top 10 and California powers La Jolla ...
Coquille girls roll to win in Creswell tournament; Local Sports Round Up
Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday. Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell. The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the...
Late-arriving Tahoma holds off Richland to win 'Top of Peak' title
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - In the end, the late-comers stole the show at the annual "Top of the Peak" holiday girls basketball tournament. Originally, fifth-ranked Tahoma was slated to be part of the field at the national "Cactus Jam" tournament in balmy Arizona. But at the last minute, the Bears' travel ...
Comments / 0