Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Live updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three nationally ranked teams, including the nation's No. 1 ranked team, play Tuesday as the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational first round turns to its second day. The annual tournament pits some of the nation's heaviest hitters in high school boys basketball against some top Oregon ...
Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad drops 43 points in front of Dana Altman at Les Schwab Invitational
HILLSBORO, Ore. — In a showcase that pits Oregon high school basketball's best against national powers, hometown star Jackson Shelstad gave fans quite a show Wednesday — all in front of his future coach, Dana Altman. The four-star Oregon commit scored a tournament-high 43 points as West ...
Look: Bronny James near-flawless as Sierra Canyon routs Central Catholic in Les Schwab Invitational quarterfinals
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The thousands who flocked to the Portland suburbs and piled into a packed gym to see the Bronny James show did not leave disappointed. For the second night in a row, James shot the lights out and dazzled fans with thunderous dunks in a wildly efficient ...
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: North Kitsap climbs six spots for a No. 3 tie with Tumwater (Dec. 27)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three. No. 2 Sehome wasn't far ...
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Nathan Hale debuts at No. 9 after unbeaten start (Dec. 27)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 16 teams in the latest poll. Garfield retakes the No. 1 spot this week after receiving five first-place votes. ...
SBLive's 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Federal Way moves up to No. 2, Skyline continues upward climb (Dec. 27)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 4A, votes were cast for 15 teams this week and Curtis remains the No. 1 team after receiving all seven first-place votes. Federal Way and ...
Oregon’s top girls basketball teams gather in Portland for ‘fun three days’ as Holiday Classic tips off
By Bob Lundeberg PORTLAND — It’s a special season for high school girls basketball in Oregon, and many of the state’s top players will be battling each other over the next three days in different gyms across Portland. The entire Oregon Class 6A top 10 and California powers La Jolla ...
Hottest ticket this winter in Yakima? Might be the girls basketball team filling up boxscores
YAKIMA, Wash. – A typical robust crowd welcomed home the Davis High School girls basketball team last Thursday. While the turnout was cushioned by a well-traveling Wapato contingent, there were plenty of Pirates faithful to watch the hottest ticket in town. Once the undercard for the powerful boys ...
Coquille girls roll to win in Creswell tournament; Local Sports Round Up
Coquille’s girls basketball team won its second tournament in four days when the Red Devils beat host Creswell 56-36 in the Bulldogs’ tournament on Wednesday. Holli Vigue had 16 points, Taylor Kelner 13 and Trinidy Blanton eight in the win over Creswell. The Red Devils won their fifth game in a row against two close losses, to Bandon and Central Linn. They have two more preseason games before entering the...
Don’t sleep on Beaverton: Defending 6A champion Beavers show they’re still a force with win over South Medford at Holiday Classic
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Soobum Im PORTLAND — With so many formidable teams in Class 6A girls basketball, defending state champion Beaverton is somehow flying a bit under the radar. The Beavers, who returned state player of the year Lainey Spear and three other starters from last ...
Pilots Back in Action With Road Games Against LMU, Pepperdine
PORTLAND PILOTS (8-5, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-9, 1-1 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Last: POR 69, LMU 44 (3/5/22) at Pepperdine Waves (6-6, 1-1 WCC)
