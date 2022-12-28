Read full article on original website
Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)
St. Thomas Academy (7-1) at Prior Lake (4-3), Dec. 27 5 p.m. St. Thomas Academy is coming off a rough loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on December 22. The Cadets lost that game 4-2. They now travel to face Prior Lake on Tuesday. Prior Lake has struggled this year and sits at 4-3. The Lakers have played ...
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
KEYC
Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament: Maple River to square off with LCWM for championship
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys basketball defeated Mankato Loyola 60-55 to advance to the championship game in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament. The Knights of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights defeated New Ulm in the semifinals to advance as well. The championship game will tip-off at 8:30...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota's Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 20-27)
Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Introducing the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Dec. 28-Jan. 1): Wayzata takes over the top spot SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball Power 25 for ...
Newman Catholic boys basketball defeats Milwaukee Juneau at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout
MEQUON – Mason Prey scored 30 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 78-67 win over Milwaukee Juneau at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Thursday at Concordia University. Isaac Seidel added 24 points and Conner Krach chipped in 15 for the Cardinals, who...
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL...
Eagles back in form with win over St. Louis Park in holiday tournament
“Everybody looked like they’d been off for three weeks,” an exasperated Ellen Wiese said on Wednesday afternoon. “We had three days off. So, no excuses!” In the corridors adjacent to the Park Center High School gymnasium, the Eden Prairie head coach didn’t sound like someone whose team had won a hard-fought, closely-contested girls basketball game. [...]
Neenah, Kaukauna 1-2 in high school girls basketball rankings; Brillion, Xavier top area boys teams
Here is the third edition of the Post-Crescent area girls and boys basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" with positioning determined by success and enrollment size. GIRLS. *Through Wednesday. 1, Neenah (9-0): Rockets beat Bay Port 73-53 on Dec. 19 to stay atop rankings with matchup at Hortonville looming this week....
