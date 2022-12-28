Read full article on original website
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
Timeline: Scattered showers today before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday
There's a Level 1 storm here today before a stronger Level 2 storm arrives Saturday, bringing heavy rain, flood concerns, and more Sierra snow.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches
More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way
The heaviest rain will fall Thursday night, and the biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel.
North Bay prepares for major rain storm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are on alert in the North Bay, anticipating flooding and debris flows around the Glass Fire burn scar from this next storm system. The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday - emergency officials are hoping people will take the time to prepare homes and businesses from potential water damage. Tuesday’s […]
Rain expected 4 of next 5 days in Bay Area, coming as a relief to many
Huge raindrops made for quite the sight in Pacifica Monday night as the storm system came in strong and forced even the little ones to stop in their tracks and get their rain boots on.
KSBW.com
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
KTVU FOX 2
Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
KTVU FOX 2
Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days. The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.
Update: Rain spreads across Bay Area amid flood watch; Atmospheric river targets NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Driven toward the Bay Area by a surging jet stream, a winter storm system -- carrying with it a Cat. 4 atmospheric river -- began pelting the Bay Area with rain Monday amid a variety of alerts and warnings.Among the alerts issued by the National Weather Service was a flood watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for cities including San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Boulder Creek.By Tuesday morning, excessive runoff could bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, the weather service said in an advisory. "Localized flooding will likely occur,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm
A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. Mount Tamalpais in Marin County led the way, picking up a whopping 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reported, citing preliminary data. Other...
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
