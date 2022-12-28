Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Who is the last player from every MLB franchise to win an MVP Award?
Winning a ring is the pinnacle of sports, but if you can’t do that, being the MVP is almost as good. In MLB, there are two MVPs every year. Both the American League and the National League name their own individual most valuable player awards. Here is the last player for every MLB team to win an MVP. Three teams don’t have an MVP in their history. The Rays and Diamondbacks, to be fair, are the most-recent teams added to MLB. Then there are the Mets who, well, we don’t have an excuse for them.
Aaron Judge is AP male athlete of year after setting HR mark
Aaron Judge has always stood out.With the imposing size and muscular frame of an NFL tight end or NBA power forward, the 6-foot-7, 282-pound New York Yankees slugger towers over teammates and opponents on the diamond.Never more so than in 2022.After hitting 62 home runs to break an American League record that lasted six decades, Judge has been voted The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country. The outfielder edged Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, last year's winner, in voting announced Friday....
MLB
The top milestones we saw in 2022
Every season is another chance for MLB’s inordinately talented players to show us all what they can accomplish. Entering the year, it’s always fun to anticipate which career milestones might be reached or surpassed in the upcoming round of 162 games. But over the course of the season, there are also single-season marks broken that we wouldn’t have even seen coming.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
NBC Sports
Jean Segura signs two-year deal with NL East rival
For any Phillies fans who were sad about not seeing Jean Segura's smile around Citizens Bank Park next season, I have good news and I have bad news. The former Phils second baseman inked a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins according to MLB insider Hector Gomez:. Segura,...
MLB
23 predictions for the Padres' 2023
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. 2022 was a roller coaster for the Padres. So what do they have in store next year? Here are 23 predictions for ‘23:
MLB
A look at the 11 longest home runs of 2022
Home runs were the story of the 2022 season. From Albert Pujols' pursuit of No. 700 in the final season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career to Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League home run record, we had plenty of opportunities to appreciate the majesty of the long ball. So, as per tradition, we have compiled a list of the 11 longest home runs of the past season (two players tied at No. 10) as measured by Statcast.
Phillies Given Highly Questionable 2023 Predicted Win Total
The Philadelphia Phillies were given an incredibly low predicted win total for the 2023 MLB season by ESPN.
MLB
3 remaining questions for the Dodgers' offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings, things have started to pick up for the Dodgers in the free-agent market. Over the last few weeks, Los Angeles has come to terms on one-year deals with right-hander Noah Syndergaard and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. With a few holes left on the roster, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman surely has other moves up his sleeve.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
Derek Jeter Tweets, Congratulates Aaron Judge on Yankees Captain Status
Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter recently took to Twitter, tweeting out a congratulations to newly named Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
MLB
Bold predictions for the 2023 Cardinals
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With Christmas having passed, being in that awkward time before the dawn of the new year, I got to thinking about -- what else? -- baseball. Oh, it won’t be long now until gloves will be popping, hitters will be smashing BP fastballs and the warm Florida sun will be making snow-covered northern folks jealous and plotting their Spring Training trips.
New Year’s resolutions for the Orioles to take into 2023
2022 was a year to remember for the Orioles, with their rebuild at last producing results at the major league level. It will be hard for them to manage another 31-game improvement in 2023, but even modest gains could be enough to push Baltimore into the playoffs a year after finishing as the American League’s best team to miss out. The Orioles have made some additions to their roster this ...
MLB
Segura agrees to deal with Marlins (source)
MIAMI – The Marlins on Wednesday night agreed to terms with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million deal, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Segura represents Miami’s first Major League free-agent signing during an offseason dominated by its National League East rivals...
MLB
How Mariners are following championship blueprint
SEATTLE -- The narrative of the Mariners’ offseason has taken a turn to the point where the club’s inaction at the top of the free-agent market is more under the microscope than its trades for two position players who are coming off a better season than their incumbents.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 30
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 30, though if you disagree with our top pick, we will be stunned. 1) Sandy Koufax (1935)
MLB
Longoria agrees to 1-year deal with D-backs (source)
Evan Longoria is heading to the D-backs on a one-year contract, a source told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on Friday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Longoria, 37, was on the free-agent market for the first time in his 15-year career. He spent the previous five seasons with the Giants before the club opted to pay him a $5 million buyout in lieu of picking up his $13 million club option.
MLB
Newly acquired Murphy lands 6-year extension from Braves
ATLANTA -- Two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the A’s, the Braves have added him to the long list of high-caliber players who could spend a majority of this decade playing for Atlanta. Murphy became a part of the Braves’ long-term future when he signed a six-year, $73...
